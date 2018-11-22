Mr. Khaled Al Badie, CEO of Al Badie Group, Plans Real Estate Expansion in Other Countries

Dubai, Abu Dhabi, (November 22, 2018) – The prestigious Al Badie Group or ABG is an important organization that has been there since the very beginning of UAE, and has played a vital role in shaping up its fortunes. It has been involved with real estate operations in the country from its very inception. Mr. Khaled Al Badie, the CEO of the group, is planning an expansion of ABG into other countries – especially those with growing economies such as India.

At present, Al Badie is in talks with several financial institutions in UAE that operate in India, for financing the operations of the agency in India. His group is looking for joint venture (JV) partners for its real estate operations in the country. He has said that his company wants an equal joint venture partnership and likes to sign a deal with partners having sound track record and wide experience. There is no requirement for the joint venture partners to be big names.

Badie has revealed that his group wants to construct commercial and residential projects in India, as well as hotels. However, he said the locations for the projects are yet to be finalized. He said that talking about the locations is impossible, as everything is still at a premature stage.

About Mr. Khaled Al Badie

Mr. Khaled Mohammed Bin Juan Al Badie, the VP and CEO of the eminent Al Badie Group, takes important decisions and is a vital force of the organization. He holds important positions in ABG and many of its sister concerns.

For further information, kindly visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/khaled-al-badie.

