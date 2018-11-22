Mr. Khaled Al Badie Holds Responsible Positions in ABG To Contribute To Organizational Growth

Abu Dhabi, Dubai (November 22, 2018) – Some groups flourish mainly because of the great expertise and knowledge of the management team. When it comes to ABG, this is a great name in the business arena in Dubai and in the entire United Arab Emirates. It will not be an overstatement to say that Mr. Khaled Al Badie has played a major role in this height of the organization.

In addition to being the CEO and Vice President of the group presently, Mr. Al Badie is also the managing director of four establishments that are part of the ABG. The four establishments include North and South Trading establishments, North property management establishment and the Al Badie Travel Agency.

Apart from these positions, he is also the CFO of ABG and Chair of the Project Owners Committee and Finance & Investment Committee of the ABG. He is also on the chair of the investment committee of the Al Ain Al Ahila Insurance Company, which is the sister concern of Al Badie Group. Even, he holds the vice chairman position in this insurance company.

With these key positions in different branches of ABG, he has taken the organization to new heights.

About Mr. Khaled Al Badie:

To get the strong foundation to play key roles in the development of ABG, Mr. Khaled did his MSF in financial management from George Washington University after a BA Dual major.

For more information, please visit https://khaledalbadie.wordpress.com/2017/09/27/about-khaled-al-badie/

Media Contact:

Al Badie Group

Hamdan Street, Al Badie Tower, Level 2-3

P.O. Box 229, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Tel: +971-2-6322344

Fax: +971-2-6345284

E-mail: info@albadie.com

Website: https://www.albadiegroup.com/

