Multi-Fuel Generator Market Insights By Size, Status And Forecast 2025

Currently, generators are a highly reliable source of back-up and prime power requirement around the globe. It is one of the growing market all over the developing countries. Generators are mostly available according to the power ratings. In several countries, generators with very high power rating (above 300 kVA) are employed to generate grid-scale electricity. Generators use an internal combustion engine, which runs on a fuel source to generate electricity. A majority of the generators around the globe run on diesel or gasoline, which has created serious concerns about harmful environmental emissions and climate change. Most of the research presently undertaken is to develop generators that can be powered by different types of fuel sources including bio-fuels to reduce the impact of emissions on the environment. Multi-fuel generators are those type of gensets which generate electricity by utilizing more than one fuel type. This concept of multi-fuel usage in generators has created a new path for environmental sustainability and reduction of the usage of fossil fuels in emergency power back-up operations.

Multi-fuel generators can be segmented into types of fuel used such as: bi-fuel, tri-fuel, and bio-fuel types. Tri-fuel generators can run on natural gas, diesel, and gasoline according to the stand-by or prime mover requirements. Tri-fuel generators utilize special carburetors in their engines that do not get clogged due to the usage of different types of fuels; hence, switching between different kinds of fuels is easy and uncomplicated in tri-fuel gensets. Clogging of the carburetor is a major issue faced by the customers of tri-fuel gensets around the globe. The carburetor of a tri-fuel gensets requires frequent cleaning if used regularly. Tri-fuel generators are used frequently in remote location jobs and applications where fuel sources are difficult to find due to limited civilization and infrastructure. They are mostly employed for remote commercial applications. High operability rate of tri-fuel gensets makes them an excellent choice for generation of both AC and DC power, which is required for numerous applications. Tri-fuel gensets are available in a power rating range of 1 kVa to 20 kVA.

A bi-fuel generator uses two fuels in combination to generate power. Bi-fuel generators utilize diesel or gasoline in combination with natural gas to produce electric power. They simultaneously inject an appropriate volume of natural gas and diesel/gasoline mixture into the combustion chamber of the generator, which is ignited to produce power. Bi-fuel gensets save the cost of diesel/gasoline consumption and provide an economic and environmentally viable solution for back-up and prime power requirements. Bi-fuel generators are available in a wider power ratings as compared with tri-fuel generators. They are available up to 750 kVA power rating. These gensets have diverse applications in residential, commercial, and industrial operations, according to the power requirements.

Rising demand for uninterrupted power in residential, commercial, and industrial segments, depleting natural resources, rising cost of fuel, and growing environmental concerns regarding harmful emissions in developing and developed countries are likely to drive the market for multi-fuel generators across the globe. Increasing demand for power in off-grid sectors, poor grid infrastructure in developing countries, and power requirements in remotely located projects are also anticipated to boost the demand for multi-fuel generators across the globe. A lack of high power ratings in multi-fuel generators and technological constraints are some restraints of the multi-fuel generator market. Currently, Asia Pacific, followed by North America and Europe, leads the global multi-fuel generator market in terms of production and consumption. The power crisis in Africa and expanding infrastructure in the Middle East are providing highly lucrative opportunities for the multi-fuel generator market in the region. Poor grid infrastructure and rising urbanization in Latin America is also projected to boost the multi-fuel generator market in the region. Rapid development in multi-fuel generator technology and expanding economy of countries in Asia Pacific are expected to drive the demand for multi-fuel generators in the region.

Prominent players operating in the global multi-fuel generator market are Generac Holdings Inc., Kohler Co., Honda Power Products, Briggs & Stratton, Yamaha Motor Corporation, Cummins Inc., DuroMax, Pulsar Products., and Champion Power Equipments.