Nature Nurtures Treats the Illness in Natural Way

My father-in- law always narrates this story from his childhood. After his father died his uncle did not want his nephews to progress physically as well as intellectually and hence would not give them any food for breakfast before early morning school. Whereas his own son had eggs and milk before school. But the three brothers could not contain their hunger, so their mother lovingly cooked congee from the broken rice pieces which were set aside as fodder for the cows. To the uncle’s utter surprise these three brothers grew up strong and sturdy and his own son remained stunted and sickly.

Now what exactly had happened? Were the organic eggs and milk nutritionally deficient than the simple rice congee?

If we look closely it was the love which had tipped the balance in favor of the 3 brothers. Hence what truly makes food nourishing above everything else is the love of the giver.

What adds the healing powers to the medicines in our kitchen is the loving intend of the doctor in our kitchen. So whether you have household help or no, whether you are working or are a stay home mom, whether you have a basic or fully equipped kitchen, cook at least a simple congee infused with love for your loved ones.

This is beyond medicine but since we are talking about home remedies and alternative medicines we thought that we should make a mention of one of the most important ingredients – Love.

At Nature Nurtures, not only do we stress on natural ways of healing but also on the importance of Love in whatever we do. Be it Dr. Priya’s interaction with her patients or be it in the concoctions prepared by her to help you recover from an ailment and/or to rejuvenate yourself.

