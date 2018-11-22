yBuySell Announced to Offer Lend and Earn Opportunities in India

yBuySell is a leading rent and lend platform. This platform is available for Indian users only and there are people who use this platform to rent and lend things in India. All operations carry out via the yBuySell Mobile application which is available in the major Play Stores for both, Android and iOS users.

The spokesperson of the company has shared some interesting and useful information about this rent and lend platform for lenders who want to lend the items. Also, he shared useful information for lenders so they can use this platform effectively.

As per the shared details, the yBuySell: Rent and Lend platform is free to use for lenders. The people who want to use this platform to find some easy earning opportunities need to follow below mentioned steps:

• Download the app from the play store which can be easily found with a search for ‘yBuySell’. The app links are also available on the official website of yBuySell.

• Once the app is downloaded, setup an account.

That’s it! The account is set. Now, the lender will get the notification for all open rent requests. It means every time someone adds a rent request all people in the same area of the person looking for the item will receive an in-app notification. The app will give all details such as per day budget of the person, from which date to which date the item is needed, etc. If the yBuySell users have that item and want to lend it during the mentioned date, they can send offers. Then, the offers will be responded by the person who wants to lend. Then, the negotiation takes place between lender and borrower and when the deal is finalized the item can be given on rent. The person who lends it will get paid for the item given on rent.

The process of making an offer and negotiating is absolutely free for lenders. Also, there is no limit in making lend offers. It means one can respond to all rent requests, if they have the requested items. Also, if their offer is selected, they can get paid for the same. It means the yBuySell users have endless opportunities to lend and rent.

“We wanted to provide an easy to use platform for people to rent and lend anything. Our platform is not restricted to any one type of item such as, bicycle, bike, home appliances, furniture, etc. On yBuySell people can rent and lend anything. Also, it is easy to use and absolutely free for its users”, shared spokesperson of the company.

The official website of yBuySell provides all details on how this app can be used and other related information. The website also has the app download links. For more details, please visit https://ybuysell.com