Dietary Fibers Market in North America Region is Projected to Expand at CAGR of 14.0% in terms of Revenue

The global Dietary Fibers Market size is expected to reach USD 11.83 billion in 2025. Rising popularity of fiber-fortified foods as a result of increasing awareness about maintaining proper gut health is expected to be a favorable factor for the market. Furthermore, rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases owing to hectic working schedule is expected to shift inclination of consumers toward nutraceuticals including functional foods. This factor is anticipated to further propel market growth.

Government support and rising funding aimed at promoting organic farming in key markets such as, U.S., China, Japan, and India is expected to promote production output of fruits and vegetables. As a result, dietary fiber manufacturers from these countries are projected to keep their production units in vicinity to ensure easy access to vegetables and fruits as a functional feedstock. fibers market

Cargill, Incorporated, ADM, DuPont, and Nexira are the leading producers of dietary fiber. Some of the above mentioned players have adopted forward integration strategy, which involves product distribution to consumers through direct selling or e-commerce portals. However, retailers and wholesalers also play a key role in promoting the product reach. Cooperative Purchasers, AdvoCare, and Foodchem International Corporation are the key distributors at this stage of the value chain.

Food segment is expected to reach USD 4.83 billion by the end of 2025. Food and beverage, animal feed, and pharmaceutical are the key consumers of dietary fiber ingredients. Growth of this market is highly dependent on food industry as it accounts for a major chunk of dietary fiber consumption. Global processed food manufacturers such as Kellogg’s and Nestle along with animal feed formulators such as Novus International Inc. and National Farms are a part of this stage of value chain.

Dietary fibers are one of the essential nutrients to human body. They help maintain bowel health and decrease occurrence of constipation. In addition, soluble fibers found in oats, beans, and oat bran; help lower blood cholesterol levels. Soluble fiber intake slows down absorption of sugar and improves blood sugar levels. Growing concerns over cardiovascular disorders are expected to have a strong impact on demand. These fibers are also known to improve skin health by helping smooth excretion of unwanted materials from skin, thus, preventing acne or rashes.

North America and Europe are projected to expand at CAGR of 14.0% and 13.1%, respectively in terms of revenue. However, stringent regulations and compliances regarding manufacturing processes in major markets are expected to remain key challenges. Furthermore, high cost of supplements compared to naturally available products such as legumes, nuts, fruits, and vegetables is projected to limit the scope of dietary fibers in near future.

Cargill, Incorporated, one of the largest agri-business companies in U.S., was the leader in the global dietary fibers market, in terms of revenue, technology, contract price, and reliability of product track record. Other major companies, ADM, Lonza Group AG, and Nexira also held predominant market positions.

