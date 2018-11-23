Educational Services Market Geographic Growth Opportunities

Educational Services Market Size:

The global educational services market was valued at around $2 trillion in 2017. Asia Pacific was the largest region in the educational services market in 2017, accounting for 43% market share. China was the largest country in the market in 2017, accounting for under 22% market share.

Educational Services Market Overview:

Students can get access to many universities and colleges through online course given by educational services. Technology is advancing day by day making students learn through videos, online courses, etc. It is expected that this kind of technology will shift learning from classrooms to computers. A huge range of courses are now available through Massive open online courses (MOOCs) for students globally. MOOCs offer students access to courses taught at some of the world’s top universities and colleges and allow individuals interested in similar topics to come and learn together.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the educational services market in 2017, accounting for half of market share. This was mainly due to the presence of large number of educational establishments catering to a large student population in countries such as China and India.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, educational services nowadays are using gamification techniques to enhance the students learning experience Gamification is the concept of applying game-design thinking to different classroom tasks to make them more fun and engaging. Gamification is creating a holistic learning atmosphere in educational services that boosts engagement, motivation and essential skills development of the students.

The University of California was the largest competitor in the educational services market in 2017, with revenues of $4.5 billion for the financial year 2016 from tuition and fees. The University aims to create a mass of talented students, faculty and staff with focus on equity, inclusion, and diversity. In 2017, the University entered into a 10-year strategic partnership with UnitedHealth Group to promote advancements in clinical research and improve health care.

The educational services market is segmented into Elementary And Secondary Schools, Colleges, Universities, And Professional Schools, and Other Educational Services.

Elementary And Secondary Schools segment includes establishments providing academic courses and associated course work to basic preparatory education i.e. kindergarten through 12th grade.

Colleges, Universities, and Professional Schools segment includes establishments providing academic courses and granting degrees at baccalaureate or graduate levels.

Other Educational Services segment includes establishments providing academic or domain specific training. This industry includes junior colleges, business and secretarial schools, computer training, professional and management development training, cosmetology and barber schools, flight training, apprenticeship training, other technical and trade schools, fine arts schools, sports and recreation instruction, language schools, exam preparation and tutoring, automobile driving schools, all other miscellaneous schools and instruction, and educational support services.

