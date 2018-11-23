Output Factory for Adobe InDesign Now Supports Creative Cloud 2019

Zevrix Solutions announces Output Factory 2.3.16, a compatibility update to company’s output automation solution for Adobe InDesign. Output Factory automates printing, exporting and post-processing from InDesign and offers batch processing, export as single pages, variable file names, layer versioning, preflighting, detailed history and more. The new version makes Output Factory compatible with the recently released InDesign CC 2019 and the GoPublish system by Oppolis Software.

Toronto (ON), Canada — Zevrix Solutions today announces the release of Output Factory 2.3.16, a compatibility update to company’s output automation solution for Adobe InDesign (http://www.zevrix.com/OutputFactory.php). solution to automate printing, exporting and preflighting from Adobe InDesign. Awarded 5 stars by InDesign Magazine, Output Factory automates and simplifies workflows of publishers, printers, prepress houses, and ad agencies worldwide. The software helps users eliminate repetitive tasks and costly errors through batch processing with time-saving output options.

The new version makes Output Factory compatible with the recently released InDesign CC 2019 and is offered free of charge to licensed users. The same version of Output Factory can be used with any version of InDesign from CS5 and later. The update also addresses an issue that could prevent Output Factory from preflighting InDesign documents managed by the GoPublish system by Oppolis Software.

“Using Output Factory is straightforward. You determine your settings and sit back while Output Factory does all the heavy lifting. The time savings are huge,” writes Jamie McKee in InDesign Magazine. “If you find yourself repeatedly exporting InDesign files in various formats, you owe it to yourself to install the free trial and see just how much time you’ll save using Output Factory.”

Output Factory supports printing as well as exporting to PDF, PostScript, EPS, Flash, IDML, EPUB and several image formats. It offers the following key features:

-Batch printing and exporting of InDesign files

-Output page groups as single files

-Create custom workflows for different job targets

-Output files to multiple formats with one click

-Variable output file names

-Layer versioning: output layer combinations as single files

-Preflight InDesign documents and skip the ones with errors

-Preflight final PDF files

Pricing and Availability:

Output Factory can be purchased from Zevrix website for US$169.95 (Lite version $119.95), as well as from authorized resellers and Adobe Exchange. Trial is also available for download. The update is free for the users of Output Factory 2.x, and $84.97 to upgrade from BatchOutput and Output Factory 1.x. Output Factory requires macOS 10.7-10.14 and Adobe InDesign CS5-CC 2018.

About Zevrix Solutions

Located in Toronto, Canada, Zevrix Solutions provides productivity solutions for Adobe Creative Suite software, PDF workflows, graphic file diagnostics, file delivery and Microsoft Office on Mac OS. Zevrix is dedicated to help professionals increase their profits through automating everyday tasks, producing error-free documents, saving disk space and cutting production costs. For more information, visit http://www.zevrix.com.