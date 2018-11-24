Tulsi Green Tea in India- Naturally Cures Many Health Disorders

Tea has been an ancient part of Indian heritage and recognized the world over including China for its antioxidant properties especially in herbal tea. Amongst herbal elixirs, Holy Basil is on the priority list because of its relentless power to fight pathogenic infiltration.

Tulsi tea is a very popular drink because it has numerous medicinal properties. In countries like Thailand, it’s famous herbs are used in traditional food seasoning of various items. Truly magnificent by nature, the healing properties of Tulsi have been discovered the world over because of its rise in popularity in South Asia.

Tulsi Green Tea – The rise of herbal cure

Ayurvedic discoveries are long recognized as valid fact bearers to some exquisite findings like the medicinal power of tulsi green tea. Ayurveda acknowledges the many curing properties of Tulsi that cover illnesses like malaria, headaches, gastrointestinal tract disorders, and stress, etc. The best way to consume Tulsi leaves is by drinking Tulsi green tea in india and obtain its full health benefits.

Illnesses that Tulsi tea relieves:

Common Cold, fever:

Indians have consumed Tulsi green tea since ages to treat sore throat and because it relieves fever, it is frequently had in India. Due to seasonal climatic change, our body adapts to the temperature outside and triggers cold and other common diseases; it’s common that we consume Tulsi green tea in India to treat these conditions. Not only it lowers the temperature but also boots immunity at that time when the body is internally weak.

Stress:

Tulsi is a great reliever in maintaining the normal levels of cortisol hormone in the body. Since cortisol shoot up causes us stressed out and anxious, drinking green tea extract brings this stress hormone down. Thus, Tulsi is also a natural anti-stress herb. We can also consume Tulsi leaves by just keeping them in the mouth and chewing them slowly.

Bacterial growth in the mouth:

Keeping tulsi leaves in the mouth makes us refreshed and kill bacteria from the tongue and teeth that cause bad breath. Since increased bacterial activity in your mouth can cause problems like plaque and cavities start increasing, tulsi can be the best bet to cure all those maladies. Teeth disorders can be countered by chewing Tulsi leaves or drinking tulsi green tea.

Impure blood and Skin:

Since many skin diseases are caused by bad blood, facial creams do not treat the root cause of this problem and you become a victim of skin problems like eczema, rashes, acne, etc. Even applying the extracts of Tulsi leaves on the skin will help maintain healthy skin. Regular use of Tulsi tea will invigorate your cell growth and purify the blood internally.

Other problems:

There are many other problems that are healed by consumption of Tulsi leaves and tea. These include headaches, lung diseases and kidney stone issues. You should start drinking a cup of Tulsi tea if you wish to remain healthy.