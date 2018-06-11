A worldwide Silage Inoculants Market forecast Report Till 2023

Market Definition:

Silage is a plant material that has undergone fermentation. It is used as cattle feed. The primary objective of silage production is to maximize the preservation of original nutrients in the forage crop for feeding the livestock later. Silage is also one of the sources of biofuel. Silage inoculants are added to the forage to control the fermentation process of silage and also to enhance the nutritive value and hygiene of silage.

Market Scenario:

Silage inoculants are important for animal nutrition since they improve silage quality and control the preservation process, so that it can be used further for feeding livestock. Increased focus on enhancing feed utilization and improvising animal health are driving the growth of the silage inoculants market. Additionally, rising consumption of biofuels is fueling the growth of the silage inoculants market especially in the developed countries. Moreover, the demand for meat is increasing due to continuously growing population, changing lifestyle and cultural trends, which is boosting the growth of the market.

Furthermore, involvement of government in promoting clean energy is a major driving factor for the silage inoculants market. Moreover, focus on R&D is bringing innovative products in animal nutrients is supporting the market growth in a positive direction. However, rising new entrants in the feed inoculants industry may constraint the growth of the market.

Key Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the global silage inoculants market: Cargill Inc. (U.S.), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Agri-King Inc. (U.S.), Biomin Holding GmbH (Austria), ADM Animal Nutrition, Inc. (U.S.), Brett Brothers Ltd. (Ireland), ForFarmers N.V. (the Netherlands), Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark), Kemin Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Volac International Ltd. (U.K)

Segments:

Silage inoculants are segmented on the basis of bacterial species, which includes Lactobacillus, Enterococcus, Pediococcus, and other bacterial species. Among all, the Lactobacillus species segment is dominating the market owing to high efficiency towards fermentation. Also, Lactobacillus species helps in maintaining the aerobic stability of forage.

Silage inoculants are segmented on the basis of crop type, which includes alfalfa, sorghum, corn, clover, and others. Among all, alfalfa crop segment is dominating the market. The foremost reason for this growth is its increased use in the animal feed preparation.

Regional Analysis:

The global silage inoculants market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). The North American market holds the major share of market followed by Europe. Rising demand for animal protein in the region has exerted pressure on livestock farmers. This situation has generated an opportunity for silage inoculants manufacturers. Additionally, increasing the focus of government on feed cost reduction and boosting animal productivity is driving the silage inoculants market in these regions.

However, Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing consumption of meat and meat products in the growing population is driving the silage inoculants market. The U.S., Germany, the U.K., Belgium, and France are the major importers of silage inoculants.