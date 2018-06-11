Abaya Sales Soaring for a Successful SHUKR Summer

SHUKR Islamic Clothing brings Spring to a close with a leap into the summer weather with more unique styles that combine western styles with Islamic modesty, and at the front of their Ramadan / Eid collection is their abayas.

As a successful Spring collection comes to a close, it’s no surprise that SHUKR Islamic Clothing continues to be a worldwide favourite among women with their unique abaya collections. SHUKR Abayas are already predicted to be a Ramadan and Eid essential alongside tunics and maxi skirts, particularly with their range of fabrics and styles that make it easy to stay cool while keeping fashionable and comfortable this summer.

“SHUKR is inspired by the beauty if Islamic modesty, and we take pride in sharing that inspiration with the Muslim community around the world,” says Anas Sillwood, Managing Partner of SHUKR Islamic Clothing. “Muslims in this day and age know how hard it is to put together presentable, modern and stylish outfits whilst keeping their Islamic principles during the holy month of Ramadan,” Sillwood adds, going to say “As a leading Islamic clothing company, we see it as our duty to provide our customers the inspiration they need to look and feel confident.”

Over the years, SHUKR has been one of the biggest contributors for Muslim women searching for clothing that meets Islamic standards of dress along with Western styles and sensibilities, including long sleeve shirts, long dresses, skirts, and their all-favoured abayas, which can be difficult to find in mainstream stores. With their unique combinations favouring comfort and style, it’s no wonder women around the world are looking to SHUKR Islamic Clothing their abaya needs.

SHUKR is the leading Islamic clothing company dedicated to putting faith into fashion. Launched in 2001, SHUKR Islamic Clothing was the first company to provide contemporary, modest clothing that meets the needs of Muslims and non-Muslims living in the West. SHUKR is proud to be able to serve people of all religions who find that their faith encourages them to dress modestly, without having to sacrifice style and beauty.

SHUKR Islamic Clothing’s collections can be viewed online at www.ShukrClothing.com

Anas Sillwood, Maneaging Partner

SHUKR Islamic Clothing

Web: www.ShukrClothing.com

Email: press@ShukrClothing.com