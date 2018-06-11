BUY PERFUMES ONLINE IN UK | FRAGRANCE GIFT SETS FOR HIM AND HER

Christmas is the ideal time to find your new signature fragrance, or better yet, give one as a gift to a friend or family member! What’s more, Buy Perfumes Online in the UK at greatly discounted prices is easy with Life Pharmacy, your one-stop chemist, and healthy lifestyle shop. We stock a great range of fragrances since they’re among our most popular discounted products, and all of them are presented beautifully, but at Christmas, it pays to go the extra mile and opt for some of these fantastic gift sets. These include original or special edition fragrances, plus they’re packaged with extra goodies and toiletries to create the perfect gift.

In the category of gift sets for her, you’ll find we have some classy and sophisticated sets from Elizabeth Arden. These include the Mini Perfume Gift Set which features a mixture of 5ml and 10ml miniature bottles representing some of the brand’s most popular full-size fragrances. The Elizabeth Arden Sunflowers three-piece gift set is another favorite, featuring a fruit and floral spray with matching body lotion and cleansing cream.

We also have a wide selection of other brands in our perfume gift set range, including Davidoff Cool Water Woman, Paco Rabanne Black XS For Her, Versace Bright Crystal and many more. Another favorite of ours is the Gucci Mini Gift Set containing four different miniature fragrances.

In our range of gift sets for him, we have some fantastic products in stock with savings of more than 50% on the original RRP. One example is the Jean Paul Gaultier Le Male gift pack, featuring the original JPG Le Male fragrance in a 125ml bottle along with a matching post-shave balm.

Hugo Boss Orange Man is another great choice, with our gift set containing the 100ml fragrance plus matching shower gel and aftershave balm. Our many other designer brands include Joop, Bvlgari, Michael Kors, Paco Rabanne and more, all packed in great gift sets including accessories and toiletries.

Whatever you choose, even if you decide to mix and match different sets and give them to everyone on your list this Christmas, we’re sure every recipient will be thrilling with these gift sets. Take a look at our range and see how much you could save on the RRP.