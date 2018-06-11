Consumer Lifestyles Market 2018 Philippines Production, Growth, Share, Demand and Applications Market Research Report – 2018

Description :

Despite stubbornly high levels of income inequality, the middle class is expanding, driving increased demand for a wide range of modern products and services. Both average disposable income and consumer expenditure have increased, particularly among younger, educated urban households. Younger consumers have also helped drive considerable growth of internet and mobile internet retailing. The increasing number of single-person and smaller households is boosting demand for compact household items.

Euromonitor’s Consumer Lifestyles in the Philippines report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure. Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of: population, urban development, home ownership, household profiles, labour, income, consumer and family expenditure, health, education, eating habits, drinking habits, shopping habits, personal grooming, clothing, leisure habits, savings and investments, media, communication, transport and travel and tourism. Use this report to understand the factors influencing a nation’s lifestyle choices.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table Of Content :

Chart 1 Consumer Lifestyles in 2017

Top Five Consumer Trends

Consumer Spending Remains Buoyant Amidst Economic Expansion

Expanding Middle Class Driving Increased Demand for Wide Range of Products and Services

Filipinos Leapfrog Fixed Broadband and Go Straight To Smartphone

Consumers Increasingly Choosing To Live in Smaller Households

Consumers Embrace Social Media

Consumer Segmentation

Babies and Infants (0-2 Years)

Chart 2 Babies and Infants in Focus 2016-2030

Kids (3-7)

Chart 3 Kids in Focus 2016-2030

Tweens (8-12)

Chart 4 Tweens in Focus 2016-2030

Teens (13-17)

Chart 5 Teens in Focus 2016-2030

Young Adults (19-29)

Chart 6 Young Adults in Focus 2016-2030

Middle Youth (30-44)

Chart 7 Middle Youth in Focus 2016-2030

Mid-lifers (45-64)

Chart 8 Mid-Lifers in Focus 2016-2030

Later-lifers (65-79)

Chart 9 Later-Lifers in Focus 2016-2030

Chart 10 Life Expectancy for Men and Women and Old-Age Dependency Ratio

Seniors (80+)

Chart 11 Seniors in Focus 2016-2030

House and Home

the Home Space

Chart 12 Households by Type of Dwelling; Number of Home Owners with and without a Mortgage 2016-2030

Chart 13 Households by Type 2016

Chart 14 Number of Households by Urban and Rural Location 2016-2030

Running Costs

Chart 15 Household Running Costs 2016-2030

Spending and Saving

Attitudes Towards Spending

Attitudes Towards Savings

Chart 16 Disposable Income and Savings 2011-2016

Shopping

Main Household Shop

Chart 17 Main Household Shop by Retailer Type: 2016

Shopping for Big-ticket Items and Personal Goods

Shopping Online

Chart 18 Internet Retail Spending: 2016

Eating and Drinking

Eating Habits

Chart 19 Consumer Spending on Food by Type: 2016

Chart 20 Total Spending on Food and Spending on Food per Household: 2016

Drinking Habits

Chart 21 Consumer Spending on Drinks by Type: 2016

Chart 22 Total Consumer Spending and Spending on Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Drinks: 2016

Grooming and Appearance

Investing in Yourself: Female Personal Grooming and Hygiene

Chart 23 Consumer Spending on Clothing, Footwear and Personal Care: 2016

Investing in Yourself: Male Personal Grooming and Hygiene

Chart 24 Consumer Spending and Spending on Clothing Footwear and Personal Care: 2016

Style Icons and Celebrity Influences

Healthy and Ethical Living

Attitudes To Health and Wellbeing

Chart 25 Health of the Nation 2016 – 2030

Chart 26 Percentage of the Population Overweight or Obese

Ethical Living

Sport and Fitness

Leisure and Recreation

Leisure Time

Chart 27 Household Possession of Selected Home-Tech and Mobile Phones 2016; Percentage of Households with Internet Access

Chart 28 Consumer Expenditure and Spending on Leisure and Recreation 2016-2030

Vacations

Chart 29 Consumer Expenditure and Consume Expenditure on Package Holidays 2016 -2030

Opportunities for Celebrations and Gift-giving

Continued…….

