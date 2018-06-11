Emulsion Polymers Market | Emerging value estimated to reach USD 49.3 billion | Application | Demand | Key Players | and Analysis Forecast to 2022

Emulsion Polymers Market:

Abstract:

Emulsion Polymers Market is estimated to reach USD 49.3 billion by 2022 after growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2016 to 2022.

Emulsion Polymers Market is pacing high demand due to robust industry growth of paints & coatings, adhesives and paper & paperboard. Emulsion polymers are obtained through polymerization of surfactants, monomer and water. Thus, emulsion polymers are known as water borne solvents as the monomer is dissolved in water. Due to low volatile organic compound (VOC) it acts as a substitute for solvent borne polymers. With high molecular weight and better recyclability, it is widely used in various end user industries. Increase in demand for paints & coatings in building & construction and automotive sector in developing regions has boosted the demand for emulsion polymers on large scale for improving the paints quality. In addition, growing environmental concern regarding solvent borne polymers has replaced with eco-friendly water borne polymers which are manufactured using emulsion polymers.

By Type:

Emulsion Polymers are segmented into vinyl acetate polymers, styrene- butadiene latex, acrylics, polyurethane dispersions, others. Acrylic based emulsion polymers are largest revenue generating product segment for total of 39% of market volume in 2015 owing to various properties it possesses such as quick drying ability and water resistant.

By Application:

Emulsion Polymers are used in various industries such as paint & coatings, paper & paperboards, adhesive & sealants. Paint & coatings application sector dominates the emulsion polymers market with more than 30% market share due to increase demand from construction and automotive industry to use improved quality of paints and coatings. Improving GDPs of developing nations along with changing lifestyle of consumers has shifted the demand for use of emulsion polymers in paints for construction activities.

Insight:

Emulsion Polymer market is driven mainly by increasing usage of emulsion polymers in paints and coatings and adhesives. The innovation in emulsion polymer such as water and bio based polymer emulsions are anticipated to provide opportunities in developed regions.

Key Players:

Celanese Corporation (U.S),

BASF SE (Germany),

The Dow Chemical Company (U.S),

Arkema Co. (France),

Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands),

DIC Corporation (Japan),

Trinsea Co. (U.S),

Wacker Chemie AG (Germany),

Omnova Solutions Inc. (U.S),

Nuplex Industries Ltd (Australia).

