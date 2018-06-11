Large Diameter Welded Pipe Storage Method

1. Choose the right venue and storeroom

(1) The site or warehouse where seamless steel pipes are to be stored should be located in a clean, well-ventilated area away from factories and mines that produce harmful gases or dust. Remove weeds and all debris on the site to keep the steel pipe clean

(2) In the warehouse, it is not allowed to pile together materials that are corrosive to the steel, such as acid, alkali, salt, and cement. Different types of steel pipes should be stacked separately to prevent confusion and prevent contact corrosion

(3) Large-sized steel, steel rails, steel plates, large-diameter steel pipes, forgings, etc. can be stacked in the open air

(4) Small and medium-sized steel, wire rods, steel bars, medium-diameter steel pipes, steel wires, steel wire ropes, etc., can be stored in well-ventilated sheds, but must be placed under the mattress.

(5) Some small steel pipes, thin steel plates, steel strips, silicon steel plates, small-diameter or thin-walled steel pipes, various cold-rolled and cold-drawn steel pipes, and high-price, easily corroded metal products, which can be stored in storage.

(6) The warehouse should be selected according to the geographical conditions. Generally, an ordinary closed warehouse is used, ie, there is a warehouse with a roof on the roof, tight doors and windows, and a ventilation device.

(7) The warehouse requires clear ventilation for the sunny days, close the moisture barrier for rainy days, and always maintain a suitable storage environment.

2. Reasonable stacking, advanced first release

(1) The principle of stacking is that under the conditions of stable stacking and ensuring safety, it should be done according to the type and specifications, and different types of materials should be palletized separately to prevent confusion and mutual corrosion.

(2) It is forbidden to store articles that are corrosive to the steel pipe near the nibbling position.

(3) The bottom should be elevated, firm and flat to prevent the material from getting wet or deformed

(4) The same kind of materials are stacked separately according to the order of storage to facilitate the implementation of the principle of advanced preemption

(5) Formed steel stacked in the open air must have a wooden mat or stone below, and the surface of the surface should be slightly inclined to facilitate drainage, and the material should be placed straight to prevent bending deformation.

(6) Stacking height, manual operation not exceeding 1.2m, mechanical operation not exceeding 1.5m, width not exceeding 2.5m

(7) There should be a certain passage between 垛 and ,, and the inspection road is generally O. 5m, access channel depending on the size of the material and transport machinery, generally 1.5 to 2. Om

(8) The bottom of the raft is raised. If the warehouse is a rising cement floor, raise the height. 1m can; if it is mud, must be high. 2～0.5m. If it is an open space, the cement floor shall be filled with O·3~O·5m, and the sand and mud shall be filled with 0.5~O. 7m

(9) Angles and channel steel stacked in open air should be laid upright, that is, the mouth is facing down, and the I-beams should stand upright. The I-groove of the steel pipe cannot face upward to prevent the water from rusting.

3. Packaging materials and protective layers of protective materials Preservatives or other coating and packaging of steel products before delivery from the factory are important measures to prevent corrosion of materials. They must be protected during transportation and handling, and should not be damaged. The shelf life of materials can be extended.

4. Maintain warehouse cleanliness and strengthen material conservation

(1) Before materials are put into storage, precautions shall be taken to prevent rain or impurities from being mixed. For materials that have been rained or stained, different methods should be used to wipe them according to their properties. For example, high hardness steel wire brush and low hardness cloth , cotton and other things

(2) After the materials are put into storage, they should be inspected frequently. If there is rust, the rust layer should be removed.

(3) After the surface of the general steel pipe is removed from the net, it is not necessary to apply oil, but for the high-quality steel, alloy thin steel plate, thin-walled pipe, alloy steel pipe, erw steel pipe etc., the internal and external surfaces of the steel pipe must be coated with anti-rust oil after derusting and then stored.

(4) For steel pipes with severe corrosion, after long-term storage after rust removal, they should be used as soon as possible.