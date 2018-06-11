Nucleic Acid Extraction System Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth During 2018 to 2027

Nucleic acid extraction is basically a process of cleansing of nucleic acid from sample with a combination of chemical and physical methods. There are different types of kits and systems that are available to extract nucleic acid, and choosing the correct system saves the time needed for the process of extraction. Introduction of automated liquid handling solutions enable end-to-end sample preparation for nucleic acids. Nucleic acid extraction system has revolutionized research processes and has multiple applications in life science, pharmaceuticals, academic, medical and clinical research. Nucleic acid extraction system is likely to play a critical role in personalized and predicative medicines.

Nucleic Acid Extraction System Market- Drivers

Developments in processes associated with nucleic acid extraction have resulted in increasing demand for quality reagents, kits and related products. Several companies with product offerings have developed in-house capabilities to generate high quality products with short turnaround times to meet varying research requirements. Technological developments in sample preparation method for nucleic acid extraction, agreement between top research institutes to boost research activities related to molecular biology, increasing demand for new extraction techniques and technological advancements in analytical instruments are some of the major drivers for nucleic acid extraction system markets.

In addition, growing investments in medical research, especially by academic and research institutes over the past several decades has resulted in better understanding of fundamental pathways with which various proteins involved in development of disease are either down regulated or up regulated. Over past several years, the complexity of products by researchers has grown. This is an indication of the enhancement in understanding of elementary pathways and discovery of new pathways. It is imperative for manufacturers to keep up with the latest research developments to cater to ever-changing needs of life science research.

Nucleic Acid Extraction System Market- Challenges

Increasingly complex requirements from researchers in the life science domain have led to the development of novel products that are usually expensive. Due to the uncertainties in the results expected from complex experiments, several users do not prefer to invest in such expensive products, especially for research groups with limited budgets and funding. Custom research products and services are usually several-fold more expensive than products listed on catalogs of most major suppliers of research products. However, there is an increasing shift towards preference for finest products as they are of a higher quality than standard products and reagents.

Nucleic Acid Extraction System Market- Regional Overview

North America region is likely to have a major contribution in driving the overall nucleic acid extraction system market. U.S. has reflected rapid advancements in technologies and has stringent standards for analysis of pharmaceuticals. This is anticipated to propel the growth of nucleic acid extraction system market in this region. In Europe, major biotech firms are undergoing commercialization and scale-up of operations that is anticipated to boost the market for nucleic acid extraction systems.

Nucleic Acid Extraction System Market- Key Companies

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Tecan Group AG., Sigma Aldrich Corp., Becton Dickinson and Company, QIAGEN, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche and DiaSorin S.p.A, are some of the key companies operating in the nucleic acid extraction system market.

