Packaged Food Market Report: Cost, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin, Portugal Market by Volume, Value and Forecast 2023

Description :
Boosted by economic improvements, packaged food registered retail current value growth in 2017. GDP grew on the back of the increase in consumption and exports while unemployment rates declined to seven-year lows. Consumers’ confidence and expenditure levels rose following economic upturn. Higher purchasing power influenced consumption patterns, with consumers increasingly able to pay more for added-value and innovative products. Dairy stagnated in retail current value terms in 2017 while most o…
Euromonitor International’s Packaged Food in Portugal report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Request For sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2952372-packaged-food-in-portugal
Product coverage: Baby Food, Baked Goods, Breakfast Cereals, Confectionery, Dairy, Edible Oils, Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts, Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Processed Meat and Seafood, Ready Meals, Rice, Pasta and Noodles, Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Savoury Snacks, Soup, Spreads, Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/2952372-packaged-food-in-portugal
Table Of Content :
Packaged Food Records Value Sales Growth in Portugal in 2017
Health and Wellness Trend and Convenience As Market Drivers
Private Label Loses Retail Value Share
Online Retailing the Most Dynamic Distribution Channel
Packaged Food Retail Value Sales Set To Increase Over the Forecast Period
Key Trends and Developments
Economic and Social Panorama Shapes Packaged Food Consumption Patterns
Adoption of Healthier Lifestyles Changing Packaged Food
Technology Challenging Players To Innovate and Adapt Strategies
Convenience: A Key Demand Driver
Foodservice: Key Trends and Developments
Headlines
Trends: Sales To Foodservice
Trends: Consumer Foodservice
Prospects
Category Data
Table 1 Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2012-2017
Table 2 Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2012-2017
Table 3 Forecast Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2017-2022
Table 4 Forecast Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2017-2022
Market Data
Table 5 Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2012-2017
Table 6 Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 7 Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2012-2017
Table 8 Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 9 GBO Company Shares of Packaged Food: % Value 2013-2017
Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Packaged Food: % Value 2013-2017
Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Packaged Food: % Value 2014-2017
Table 12 Penetration of Private Label by Category: % Value 2012-2017
Table 13 Distribution of Packaged Food by Format: % Value 2012-2017
Table 14 Distribution of Packaged Food by Format and Category: % Value 2017
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2017-2022
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2017-2022
Table 18 Forecast Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022
Definitions
Sources
Summary 1 Research Sources
Danone Portugal SA in Packaged Food (portugal)
Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 2 Danone Portugal SA: Key Facts
Summary 3 Danone Portugal SA: Operational Indicators
Competitive Positioning
Summary 4 Danone Portugal SA: Competitive Position 2017
Lactogal – Produtos Alimentares, SA in Packaged Food (portugal)
Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 5 Lactogal – Produtos Alimentares SA: Key Facts
Summary 6 Lactogal – Produtos Alimentares SA: Operational Indicators
Competitive Positioning
Summary 7 Lactogal – Produtos Alimentares SA: Competitive Position 2017
Mendes Gonçalves SA in Packaged Food (portugal)
Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 8 Mendes Gonçalves SA: Key Facts
Summary 9 Mendes Gonçalves SA: Operational Indicators
Competitive Positioning
Summary 10 Mendes Gonçalves SA: Competitive Position 2017
Modelo Continente Hipermercados SA in Packaged Food (portugal)
Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 11 Modelo Continente Hipermercados SA: Key Facts
Summary 12 Modelo Continente Hipermercados SA: Operational Indicators
Internet Strategy
Private Label
Summary 13 Modelo Continente Hipermercados SA: Private Label Portfolio
Competitive Positioning
Continued…….
CONTACT US:
NORAH TRENT
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
sales@wiseguyreports.com
http://www.wiseguyreports.com
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)