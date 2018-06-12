Biomedical Textiles Market 2018 | Trends, Drivers, Strategies, Applications and Competitive Landscape 2023

The Global Biomedical Textiles Market is segmented by Fiber Type, Fabric Type, Product Type, Application and Region.

On the Basis of the Fiber Type, the Global Biomedical Textiles Market is segmented into the non-biodegradable fiber and biodegradable fiber. The non-biodegradable fiber is sub-segmented into polypropylene, polyethylene, polyester, polyamide, polyurethane, polytetrafluoroethylene, and others. The biodegradable fiber is sub-segmented into cotton, viscose rayon, collagen, chitin, and others. The non-biodegradable fiber type segment is projected to witness a higher growth owing to its high consumption in less absorption demanding applications such as surgical sutures, soft and hard tissue implants, and extracorporeal devices, and others.

On the Basis of the Fabric Type, the Global Biomedical Textiles Market is segmented into woven, non-woven, knitted & braided fabrics, hollow fabric, and others. The Non-Woven Fabric held the major market share of the Global Biomedical Textiles Market in 2017 owing to its wide application on account of its superior properties such as excellent barrier properties, cost-effectiveness, better performance (in terms of comfort, thickness and weight, water vapor transmission, air permeability), increased protection for user (better physical properties like tensile, tear resistance, abrasion resistance, etc.), and less potential for cross-contamination. It is used in several applications such as absorbent pads, incontinence products, apparel for patients and staff. Baby diapers, bed linen and blankets, burn dressings, gowns, disposable underwear, dressings, drug delivery devices, face masks, filter media, nasal strips, pillows, shoe covers, sponges, sutures, tissue scaffolds, towels, wraps are expected to witness drive the demand for non-woven fabrics in Biomedical Textiles over the forecast period.

On the Basis of the Product Type, the Global Biomedical Textiles Market is segmented into healthcare & hygiene products, non-implantable products, implantable products, and extracorporeal devices. Healthcare & hygiene products are sub-segmented into surgical clothing, surgical drapes, beddings, sanitary napkins, baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and others. Non-implantable products are sub-segmented into bandages, wound care dressings, plasters, gauze, and others. The implantable products are sub-segmented into soft tissue implants (hernia repair, ligament implant), hard tissue implants (orthopedic implant, dental implant), cardiovascular implants (vascular graft, heart valve), surgical sutures, and others. The extracorporeal devices are sub-segmented into artificial kidney, liver, and lungs. Healthcare & hygiene products and non-implantable product segments are collectively expected to witness the largest market share owing to their relatively higher consumption on account of increasing awareness regarding personal hygiene and health in the developing regions including Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa along with high consumption in developed regions such as North America and Europe.

Based on Applications, the Global Biomedical Textiles Market is segmented into ophthalmology, neurology, cardiology, dentistry, orthopedics, general surgery & treatment, and others. The general surgery & treatment applications were the major contributor to the Biomedical Textiles in terms of volume in 2017 and are expected to show steady growth over the forecast period. Other applications segments are expected to exhibit high growth owing to the growing technological innovations over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The Global Biomedical Textiles Market is spanned across five regions namely Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for Biomedical Textiles over the forecast period. North America and Europe are expected to show steady growth during the assessment period. The Middle East & Africa is expected to witness rising demand for Biomedical Textiles during the forecast period. Latin America is expected to exhibit moderate growth over the forecast period.

