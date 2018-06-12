Fatty Acids Market 2017, Comprehensive Analysis, Industry Survey, Growth and Major Policies Report

Study on Fatty Acids Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Fatty Acids Market by Type (natural fatty acids and synthetic fatty acids), by application (pharmaceuticals, food and beverages Lubricants and Industry chemicals and others) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Fatty Acids over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the Global Fatty Acids Market which includes company profiling of Arizona Chemicals, BASF, Behn-Meyer Holding AG, Colgate-Palmolive Ltd, Eastman Chemical, GC Rieber Oils, Mazzoni, Nippon Suisan Kaisha, Oleoquimica Brazil and YueyangCh-Cheng Oleo chemicals Co. Ltd. The global fatty acids market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 13.8% during 2017-2023.

Segments Covered in this Premium Report

The report segments the global fatty acids market by type, application and region. On the basis of types the fatty acids market is segmented as natural fatty acids and synthetic fatty acids. Based on application, the market has been segmented into pharmaceuticals, food and beverages Lubricants and Industry chemicals and others.

Geographies Covered

Emerging markets such as China, India, Indonesia and Thailand are growing at a significant rate and account for substantial market size, which in turn make Asia-pacific the largest region in terms of volume of consumption of fatty acids in the world market. Latin America is anticipated to experience spurt in demand for fatty acids due to the demand for personal care and homecare products. European market is also expected to grow primarily due to imports. However, the saturation of matured economies is a major concern for the global fatty acids market. The fluctuating prices of palm oil is expected to affect the production of the natural fatty acid manufacturers. Textile industry is anticipated to provide the fatty acid manufacturers the opportunity to expand over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Major key Players Covered in this Report

The companies covered in the report include Arizona Chemicals, BASF, Behn-Meyer Holding AG, Colgate-Palmolive Ltd, Eastman Chemical, GC Rieber Oils, Mazzoni, Nippon Suisan Kaisha, Oleoquimica Brazil and YueyangCh-Cheng Oleo chemicals Co. Ltd.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of fatty acids both globally and regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of fatty acids. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the fatty acids market that will impact the demand during the forecast period.

Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. The report also provides in depth analysis of impact of REACH policy (registration, evaluation and authorization of chemicals) adopted by the European Union on the fatty acid market over the period of 2015 to 2023. This section also provides crucial information on safety profiles of the chemicals in European Union. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the fatty acids market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents:

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Fatty Acids Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Fatty Acids Market

4. Global Fatty Acids Market Analysis, by Type (USD Million, KT) 2015 – 2023

4.1. Natural Fatty Acids

4.2. Synthetic Fatty Acids

5. Global Fatty Acids Market Analysis, by Application (USD Million, KT) 2015 – 2023

5.1. Pharmaceuticals

5.2. Food and Beverages

5.2.1. Functional Food

5.2.2. Beverages

5.2.3. Dietary supplements

5.3. Cosmetics and Toiletries

5.4. Lubricants and industry chemicals

5.5. Others (vulcanization, polymerization, insecticides etc.)

6. Global Fatty Acids Market Analysis, by Region (USD Million, KT) 2015 – 2023

6.1. North America

6.1.1. North America Fatty Acids Market by Type (USD Million, KT)

6.1.2. North America Fatty Acids Market by Applications USD Million, KT)

6.1.3. North America Fatty Acids Market by Country (USD Million, KT)

6.1.3.1. The U.S.

6.1.3.2. Canada

6.1.3.3. Mexico

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. Europe Fatty Acids Market by Type (USD Million, KT)

6.2.2. Europe Fatty Acids Market by Applications USD Million, KT)

6.2.3. Europe Fatty Acids Market by Country USD Million, KT)

6.2.3.1. Germany

6.2.3.2. France

6.2.3.3. United Kingdom

6.2.3.4. Rest of Europe

6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. Asia-Pacific Fatty Acids Market by Type (USD Million, KT)

6.3.2. Asia-Pacific Fatty Acids Market by Applications (USD Million, KT)

6.3.3. Asia-Pacific Fatty Acids Market by Country (USD Million, KT)

6.3.3.1. China

6.3.3.2. India

6.3.3.3. Japan

6.3.3.4. Australia

6.3.3.5. Rest of APAC

6.4. Rest of the World (RoW)

6.4.1. RoW Fatty Acids Market by Type (USD Million, KT)

6.4.2. RoW Fatty Acids Market by Applications (USD Million, KT)

6.4.3. RoW Fatty Acids Market by Sub-region (USD Million, KT)

7. Company Profiles

7.1. Arizona Chemicals

7.2. BASF

7.3. Behn-Meyer Holding AG

7.4. Colgate-Palmolive Ltd

7.5. Eastman Chemical

7.6. GC Rieber Oils

7.7. Mazzoni

7.8. Nippon Suisan Kaisha

7.9. Oleoquimica Brazil

7.10. YueyangCh-Cheng Oleochemicals Co. Ltd

