Automotive Night Vision Systems Market Research Report 2018

Automotive Night Vision Systems Market 2018 – Global Forecast to 2023, research report added by “Market Research Future”, Automotive Night Vision Systems Market shows rapid growth of 11% CAGR for the forecast period of 2018 to 2023. Global Automotive Night Vision Systems Market is segmented by Technology (FIR, NIR), Components (Controlling Unit, Display Unit, Sensor) By System (Active NVS, Passive NVS), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicle) and Region.

Global Automotive Night Vision Systems Market Overview:

The market is further expected to experience huge potential during the forecast period with the integration of night vision systems with adaptive front lighting systems. This improves the visibility range of the driver and helps identifying the presence of potential hazards. The increase in the awareness among customers for the purchase of vehicles with higher safety systems, is also expected to drive the growth of the market. However, the growth of this market is expected to be restrained by the high cost of technologies used in night vision systems such as sensitivity and infrared technology.

Automotive Night Vision Systems Market Key Companies Studied In This Research Report Are:

Delphi Automotive System Inc (U.S.), Denso Corporation (Japan), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany) Continental AG (Germany), FLIR Systems (U.S.), Magna International Inc. (Canada), Valeo (France), Autoliv Inc. (Sweden), HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co. (Germany), Bendix Commercial Vehicles Systems (U.S.) and others.

Market Segmentation:

Based on system, the market has been segmented as Active NVS and Passive NVS. The Passive NVS segment is expected to contribute the most in the growth of the automotive night vision system market, owing to factors, such as its increased range of about 300 meters, and higher contrast for living objects. Based on vehicle type, the market has been segmented as passenger cars and commercial vehicle. The passenger vehicles segment is expected to have the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The original equipment manufacturers are equipping the passenger cars with the night vision systems for enhancing the view of the drivers for driving at night and for helping in reducing the number of road accidents. The rise in competition in the automotive industry is leading the original equipment manufacturers to upgrade to new models of the passenger cars with night vision systems.

Based on technology, the market has been segmented as Far Infrared (FIR) and Near Infrared (NIR). Amongst this, Near Infrared is expected to grow significantly. The near infrared technology is used for detecting the portion of IR band nearest to visible light. However, the near IR detector needs an assist. Special bulbs are mounted near headlight but they don't blind other drivers as the human eye is insensitive to the infrared light. The infrared reflection of objects is captured and converted to a digital signal by a Charge Coupled Device (CCD). The digital signal is routed to image processor, which translates it into a format capable of being viewed into a black and white head-up display beamed onto the wind-shield. The near infrared technology provides advantages as the driver can see warmer living things just as clear as it can spot colder, dead animals or nonliving objects.

Geographic Analysis:

Geographically, the global automotive night vision system market has been divided as four major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America region is expected to dominate the global variable valve timing market over the forecast period. The presence of major players of night vision systems such as Delphi Automotive System Inc., FLIR Systems and Magna International Inc., is further expected to drive the growth of the North America market. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow with the highest CAGR, owing to the boom in the automobile industry in the region. Factors such as improving standard of living, growing per capita ownership of cars, and development of road infrastructure are to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. Regulatory focus on improving road safety, is also expected to contribute in the automotive night vision system market.

This report mainly focuses on Automotive Night Vision Systems manufacturers, Distributer & Supplier companies, and end Users.

