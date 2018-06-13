Capture and Storage System Market Size, Industry Growth, Top Key Vendors Analysis Report and 2022 Forecasts

Market Highlights:-

Carbon Capture and Storage is a technology which prevent the carbon dioxide from being released in to atmosphere. The technology involves capturing carbon dioxide then compressing it for transportation and then carefully injecting it into the rock formation where it is permanently stored. Rising environmental concerns and increasing the demand for innovative techniques are the major driving factor for the Carbon Capture and Storage market. Also raising the use of fossil fuels & industrial growth across the world is also increase the demand of carbon capture & storage market and it is expected to register a significant growth of 6% in the next six years.

Top Key Players:-

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Linde AG, Siemens

Shell Cansolv

Alstom Energy

Schlumberger Ltd

Aker Solutions

Halliburton

Fluor Corporation.

Scope of the report

This study provides an overview of the Carbon Capture and Storage System industry, tracking market segments across the categorized five geographic regions. The report provides a five-year forecast for the market size in terms of value for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The scope of the study segments the Carbon Capture and Storage System market based on Capture Technology, Application, and End Users.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:-

1. REPORT PROLOGUE

2. INTRODUCTION

2.1. DEFINITION

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. DRIVERS & OPPURTUNITIES

4.2. CHALLENGES & RESTRAINTS

4.3. VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

4.4. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

5. CARBON CAPTURE AND STORAGE MARKET, BY CAPTURE TECHNOLOGY

6. CARBON CAPTURE AND STORAGE MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1. INTRODUCTION

6.2. INDUSTRIAL

6.3. AGRICULTURAL

7. CARBON CAPTURE AND STORAGE MARKET, BY END USERS

7.1. INTRODUCTION

7.2. OIL & GAS

7.3. CHEMICAL

7.4. IRON & STEEL PRODUCTION

7.5. POWER GENERATION

7.6. OTHERS

To be continued………

Regional Analysis of Carbon Capture and Storage System Market

The global Carbon Capture and Storage market dominated by the North America, because strict government regulations on carbon dioxide emission to reduce carbon footprints. It is expected to show significant growth during the forecast period. Also Asia Pacific region will grow at good pace during the forecast period because rapid industrialization coupled with increase in pollution which will increase the carbon capture & storage market.

Intended Audience