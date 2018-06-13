Malaysia Luxury Goods Market – Need for Real-time Monitoring Stimulates Growth – Analysis and Forecast 2023

Description :

Female consumers continue to be targeted by leading luxury leather goods brands in Malaysia. New product launches by luxury leather goods brands such as Louis Vuitton, with its new Masters II collection, and Prada mainly target women’s luxury bags and small leather goods, rather than men’s areas. Affordable luxury leather goods brands like Coach and Michael Kors are in high demand, especially among younger female consumers.

Euromonitor International’s Luxury Leather Goods in Malaysia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Leather Goods market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Leather Goods retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change

Product coverage: Luxury Bags and Small Leather Goods, Luxury Travel Goods.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table Of Content :

Headlines

Prospects

Female Consumers Remain Key Target Group Within Luxury Leather Goods

Lower Priced Ranges Boosting Demand

Personalisation Service in Luxury Leather Goods

Competitive Landscape

International Luxury Brands Continue To Dominate Sales

New Stores and Rages To Attract Consumers

Standalone Brand Stores Remain Key Retail Channel

Category Data

Executive Summary

Demand for Luxury Goods Remains Strong

Demand for Luxury Goods Continues To Rise Despite Volatile Economy

International Brands Continue To Dominate Sales

Physical Stores Dominate Distribution of Luxury Goods

Slow Positive Outlook Forecasted in Luxury Goods

Market Indicator

Market Data

