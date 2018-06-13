Online Class Help Offers No Plagiarism Guarantee

San Francisco, CA ( ) June 13, 2018 – Online Class Help has helping students manage their online course tasks on time for more than a decade now. The website now guarantees plagiarism-free content for all assignments.

“The problem with online assignments is that a lot of content is plagiarized. Students are often juggling multiple commitments simultaneously. They’re either working full time or are young parents trying to chalk out a new career path. Rather than spending time on research, these students often end up copying an old essay. They do not understand that plagiarism can have serious consequences. Some of the plagiarism is unintentional, i.e., the student may have not followed the university’s citation and reference guidelines, or may have failed to cite the author. Either way, copying someone else’s work can disqualify a student’s grade,” says a spokesperson for Online Class Help.

Rather than risk their chances of failing a semester, it makes sense for students to hire an online class tutor. But not all tutors are alike; some do not follow citation guidelines and others blatantly copy from published sources. To ease the student’s mind and improve the website’s credibility, Online Class Help promises plagiarism free content.

The website hires US based tutors who have graduated from some of the best universities in the US. Some are from Ivy League universities. Some of the tutors at Online Class Help have been helping students with assignments for several years now. They understand the citation guidelines followed by the different universities. “After writing so many essays and completing thousands of assignments, our tutors know how to write unique content,” adds the spokesperson. Over the years, the website has never endured plagiarism complaints.

About Online Class Help:

Online Class Help is a US based website offering to help online students manage their homework and other assignments. It is the perfect service provider for students who are thinking, ‘can I pay someone to take my online class?’

To learn more, visit, https://www.onlineclasshelp.com/

###