2-D Materials Market with Focus on Emerging Technologies, Regional Trends, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis & Forecasts to 2027

The global 2D materials market is showing immense growth; mainly due to the growing need for automation. The major growth driver of 2D materials market includes growing semiconductor and manufacturing industries and rising demand for quality driven products. Also rising need for automation in the industrial sectors and low hardware cost among others are other major factors driving the growth of 2D materials market. 2D materials are crystalline and consist a single layer of atoms. They can generally be categorized into either 2D allotropes of various elements and possess properties such as conductivity of heat and electricity, corrosion resistance, optically transparent, and flexibility. These properties makes 2D materials ideal for usage in electronics and semiconductor industries.

According to a recent study report published by Market Research Future, The global market of 2D materials is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is projected to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2027 with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2017 – 2027). Graphene is the widely used 2D material due to its extensive range of applications in various sectors and is expected to hold the largest share of the 2D Materials market for materials segment. Whereas, automobile and electronics sub segments in the end user 2D Materials Market are expected to show major growth during the forecast period. This is owing to the rise in use of 2D materials in automobile, airplanes, and electronics industries to lower manufacturing cost and time is the major factor driving the growth of 2D materials market.

Segmentation by Materials : Graphene, TMDCs, black phosphorus, and Boron nitride among others.

Segmentation by Application: Semiconductor, aerospace, consumer electronics, healthcare, and energy among others.

North America is expected to witness a significant growth and hold the largest market share during the forecast period. U.S and Canada are anticipated to drive the growth of the 2D materials market in North America owing to the presence of a large number of established key players such as ACS materials, Planar Tech, Garmor, Nitronix and XG Sciences, Inc. among others. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region of the 2D materials market as China accounts for the largest graphite reserves in the world. The country is currently the largest producer of Graphene in the world. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR during 2017 to 2027 due to increasing adoption of 2D materials in the region. With a huge base of research & development and technological innovations, China is one of the fastest growing markets for producing solar PV modules using Graphene. Whereas, the Europe market for 2D materials is expected to grow at a considerable CAGR (2018-2027).

Some of the major players in Global 2-D Materials Market include 2-D tech (U.K.), ACS materials (U.S.), Planar Tech (U.S.), Garmor (U.S.), Thomas-swan (U.K.), and Nitronix (U.S.) among others.

