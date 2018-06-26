AllyO Hosts a Free Webinar on A.I. in Recruiting

AllyO will be hosting a free webinar on “AI and its role in recruiting”. The webinar will define AI and discuss its role in recruiting using real life examples.

Sunnyvale, CA, United States., June 26, 2018 — AllyO, a Silicon Valley based AI technology company will be hosting a free webinar on “AI and its role in recruiting.” The webinar is scheduled for June 27, 2018 at 12-12:45pm. They will demystify AI, discuss its role in recruiting and share tips to plan and AI adoption journey.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has the potential to deliver what recruiting has been craving for – find more and better candidates, and reduce time and cost to hire. It is the next glimmer of hope since the last decade old innovation of online job boards. In fact, accordingly to a Korn Ferry survey, nearly 63% of the respondents indicated that AI has changed the way the recruiting is done in their organization and 48% said that AI has made their jobs easier.

AllyO will define AI and discuss its role in recruiting using real world examples. They will also attempt to separate hype from reality and discuss the potential. Lastly, they will share some tips to plan for an AI adoption journey. This will be an interactive session with participation from the attendees on their perspectives and lessons from their AI journeys.



Register for the free webinar on June 27, 2018 at 12pm PST or visit AllyO blog for more details.

About AllyO:

AllyO is an AI technology company with a simple mission – make recruiting delightful and efficient for everyone. It utilizes deep workflow conversational AI to fully automate end to end recruiting workflow by intelligently engaging via texting over mobile and web. It is used by Fortune 500 enterprises and is backed by leading investors such as Google, Randstad Innovation Fund, Bain Capital Ventures and Cervin Ventures.

