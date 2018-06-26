Dicyandiamide Market to Grow at 8.5% CAGR through 2026, Asia Pacific to be the Largest Region

A new detailed study titled “Dicyandiamide Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” has recently been submitted to the repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). According to the research study, the dicyandiamide market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% through 2026.

The research study offers in-depth analysis and insights on the dicyandiamide market, highlighting the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends prevailing in the market. According to the research study, demand for dicyandiamide is likely to witness an increase on account of growing use of metformin in diabetes treatment. Metformin is widely considered as an effective treatment against type II diabetes. In addition to its use in the pharmaceutical industry, demand for dicyandiamide is also likely to be positively influenced by its growing applications in flame retardants, coatings, adhesives, and melamin.

The report segments the global dicyandiamide market into application segment, grade type segment and regional segment. The application segment is further segmented into epoxy laminates, dye fixing, flame retardants, pharmaceuticals, slow-release fertilizers, water treatment and others. The grade type segment is sub-segmented into industrial grade, pharmaceutical, electronic grade and others.

Geographically, the market is divided into key regions globally which are Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and Middle East & Africa. According to the report, Asia Pacific is likely to one of the leading markets for dicyandiamide globally. The demand for dicyandiamide in Asia Pacific is on account of a high number of industries in the region. China, India, and ASEAN are home to a number of manufacturing hubs, and this is likely to provide an impetus to the demand for dicyandiamide during the assessment period.

The report profiles some of the leading players operating in the market. Some of these players are Ningxia Sunnyfield Chemical Co. Ltd., Ningxia Yinglite Chemical Co., Ltd., Ningxia Darong Industry Group Co., Ltd. Shizuishan Pengsheng Chemical Co., Ltd, Ningxia Blue-White-Black Activated Carbon Co. Ltd., Ningxia Jiafeng Chemicals Co., Ltd., and AlzChem Group AG. The report profiles the business and product strategies of some of the leading players in the market. According to the research study, leading players in the market are concentrating on boosting their presence in emerging markets to take full advantage of the opportunities in the market.

Overall, the research study is a holistic and comprehensive source of information and analysis that offers readers in-depth analysis on the dicyandiamide market. Readers can expect full coverage of the various factors that are at interplay in this fragmented market.

