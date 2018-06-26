Electronic Adhesives Market- Trends, Price, Share and Growth Rate from 2017 to 2023

“We have produced a new premium report Electronic Adhesives Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Electronic Adhesives. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Electronic Adhesives Market by materials (polyurethanes, silicone’s, epoxies, acrylics), product types (thermally conductive adhesives, electrically conductive adhesives, ultraviolet curing), applications (surface mounting, encapsulation, conformal coating) through main geographies in the global market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Global electronic adhesives market size is expected to grow at a CAGR between 12.0% and 12.5% over the forecast period from 2017 to 2023.

The report covers market changing dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Electronic Adhesives Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Electronic Adhesives Market are 3M Company, H.B. Fuller Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Evonik Industries AG, Dymax Corporation, Dow Corning, Alent PLC, Indium Corporation, LG Chemical Limited and Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.”

The Global Electronic Adhesive Market is Largely Driven by Increasing Demand for Compact Electronic and Communication Devices

The global electronic adhesives market was sized over USD 3.30 billion in 2015. The global electronic adhesives market is projected to reach USD 7.90 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR between 12.0% and 12.5% over the forecast period from 2017-2023. However, volatility in raw material prices, high cost of installation for laminating and packaging the machinery are some of the restraining factors that are likely to affect the growth of the electronic adhesive market in the world. However, an increase in R&D activities regarding microelectronic devices as well as extensive use of automated appliances and changing lifestyles are likely to bring more opportunities to electronic adhesives market over the forecast period. Moreover, stringent government regulations regarding VOC emissions are expected to remain as the prime challenge to global electronic adhesives market.

China is the Largest Market for Electronic Adhesives in the Asia Pacific Region Due To Increasing Expansion, Advanced Technology and Rising Level of Urbanization

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.

Asia-Pacific is accounted for the maximum market share and is likely to continue its dominance over the forecast period from 2017-2023. Asia Pacific was the largest regional consumer owing to large scale manufacturing of surface mounting and conformal coating. Moreover, Asia Pacific is likely to continue this trend due to growing electronics sector, availability of cheap labor prices and low manufacturing costs in emerging economies such as India, China, Taiwan and South Korea. However, Europe was accounted for the second largest market region followed by Asia Pacific and North America markets are anticipated to witness stable market owing to declining downstream demand. Furthermore, Latin America markets are likely to grow substantially due to favorable government policies to increase production in countries such as Brazil and Mexico over the forecast period.

The global electronic adhesives market is segmented on the basis of materials, product types, applications and region. The materials include polyurethanes, silicone’s, epoxies, acrylics and others, while the product types include thermally conductive adhesives, electrically conductive adhesives, ultraviolet curing and others. The application areas of electronic adhesives covered in the report include surface mounting, encapsulation, conformal coating and others. Among the applications of electronic adhesives surface mounting dominated the global market over the period of 2014 – 2016, while encapsulation is expected to grow at the highest rate over the forecast period.

The companies covered in the report include 3M Company, H.B. Fuller Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Evonik Industries AG, Dymax Corporation, Dow Corning, Alent PLC, Indium Corporation, LG Chemical Limited and Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.