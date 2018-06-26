Global Green Coatings Market 2018-2024 Demand and Insights Analysis Report

Axiom Market Research & Consulting™ added a Green Coatings Market Report, By Type, Application, Source and Geography – Global Market Share, Trend Analysis & Forecast Up To 2024

Green coating is a substance applied on the surface of an object for decoration or protection of the surface. It is produced using natural sources like vegetable oil, soy beans, castor oil and clay. The manufacturing process of green coating includes elimination of use of hazardous materials and increasing use of bio renewable and recycle material. Green coating manufacturers globally are working towards developing high performance coating that have less negative impact on the environment. Moreover, the coating developers create innovative manufacturing techniques that protect air and water quality with reducing the consumption of natural resources.

The global green coating market is primarily driven by factors such as, government regulations for environment protection, rising urban population and increasing demand from end user industry including automotive & transportation and architecture industry. One of the major trends which will influenced the green coating market during the forecast period is the significant shift of consumers towards use of UV care coating and environmental friendly coatings. However, excessive cost associated with manufacturing and research & development of green coating is hindering the market growth.

Green Coating Market Segment Based on Type can be divided into:

• Waterborne Coatings,

• Powder Coatings,

• High-Solids Coatings and

• Radiation Cure Coatings

Scope & Analysis of the Report Based on Geography:

By geography Green Coatings market is studied across the countries of key regions such as, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America comprises United States, Canada and Mexico whereas Europe would primarily cover Germany, France, UK, Italy and Rest of Europe. The key countries included under Asia Pacific are China, Japan, India, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. In Middle East & Africa, South Africa and Rest of MEA are the key countries covered in the report. North America is expected to be the largest region in terms of market share in Green Coatings market which is followed by Europe.

Global Green Coating Market Is Led By Leading Manufacturers:

The leading companies in green coatings market are AkzoNobel NV, Asian Paints Limited, Axalta Coating Systems Llc, BASF SE, Berger Paints India Limited, Deutsche Amphibolin Works Se (Daw), Hempel A/S, Henkel, Jotun A/S, Kansai Paint Company Limited, Masco Corporation, Nippon Paint Company Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., Rpm International Inc, Sika, The Sherwin-Williams Company, The Valspar Corporation, Tikkurila OYJ, etc. Research & development, new product development and technological advancement are the key growth strategies adopted by major players to reinforce their positions in the international market and expand their geographic presence.