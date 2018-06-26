Liquid Fertilizer Market : Future Demand, Market Analysis & Outlook to 2023

“We have produced a new premium report Liquid Fertilizer Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Liquid Fertilizer. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Liquid Fertilizer Market by production process (Synthetic and organic), type of fertilizer (potash, nitrogen, phosphorous and micronutrients), crop type (cereals and grains, oilseeds and pulses, fruits and vegetables) through main geographies in the global market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. The global liquid fertilizer market was sized over USD 11.2 billion in 2015. The global liquid fertilizer market is projected to grow with a CAGR between 2.5% and 3.0% during 2017-2023.

The report covers market changing dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Liquid Fertilizer Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Liquid Fertilizer Market are Kugler Company, Compo Expert Gmbh, Agrium Inc, K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT, Yara International Asa, Israel Chemical Ltd. (icl), Haifa Chemicals Ltd, Plant Food Company, Rural Liquid Fertilizers, Agroliquid.”

The Demand for Liquid Fertilizers Has Increased Due To Rise in Need for Agricultural Output to Fulfill the Global Food Requirements

The global liquid fertilizer market was sized over USD 11.2 billion in 2015. The global liquid fertilizer market is projected to grow with a CAGR between 2.5% and 3.0% during 2017-2023. Adoption of precision farming and protected agriculture, increasing environmental concerns, the fertilizers are mixed with water thereby it is easy to use and apply, increasing demand for high-efficiency fertilizers, remains the key factor driving the growth of global Liquid fertilizer market. Moreover, high treatment costs and lack of awareness among farmers are the key factors restraining the growth of this market. Disposable incomes and rapid growth in the global economy, rise in on-farm liquid fertilizer storage, and increase in the production and yield of crops are likely to bring more opportunities to this market.

Asia Pacific is expected to continue its Dominance and is anticipated to grow at the Highest CAGR rate over the Forecast Period

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.

Asia Pacific was the largest market among the geographies due the extraordinary growth, continuous increase in the population, and support from governments as well as national and international associations to increase the agricultural production, and increasing deficiency in soil. Following the Asia Pacific region, North America and Europe are expected to have a moderate growth rate over the forecast period. Moreover, the demand for liquid fertilizers in Latin America (covered in RoW region) is increasing rapidly, in Africa due to increasing cropping area and is expected to have a major growth in the forecasted years.

Segments Covered in this Premium Report

The report segments the Liquid fertilizer market by production process, by type of fertilizer, by crop type and by mode of application. Synthetic and organic are two different processes included in production process segment. Market segmentation based on type of liquid fertilizers includes potash, nitrogen, phosphorous and micronutrients. Moreover, the global Liquid fertilizer market based on crop type is segmented into cereals and grains, oilseeds and pulses, fruits and vegetables, and others. On the basis of mode of application, the liquid fertilizers market is segmented into soil, foliar, fertigation and others.

Major key Players Covered in this Report

The companies covered in the report include Kugler Company, Compo Expert Gmbh, Agrium Inc, K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT, Yara International Asa, Israel Chemical Ltd. (icl), Haifa Chemicals Ltd, Plant Food Company, Rural Liquid Fertilizers, Agroliquid.