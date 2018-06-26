Porcine Vaccines Market to Reach a Valuation of US$ 3.2 Bn by 2025, North America to be at Forefront of Demand

A new detailed study titled “Porcine Vaccines Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025” has recently been submitted to the repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). According to the research study, the global porcine vaccines market is likely to grow at 7% CAGR through 2025, and reach a valuation of nearly US$ 3.2 Bn by the end of the forecast period.

According to the business intelligence study, the demand for porcine vaccines is increasing on account of growing concerns about maintaining the health and well-being of pigs. Growing demand for pig meat, along with concerns about zoonotic diseases are likely to provide an impetus to the growth of porcine vaccines market during the assessment period.

Manufacturers of porcine vaccines are focusing on complying with regulations and guidelines in a bid to consolidate their position. Investment in developing novel technologies and solutions is also gaining ground, and it is highly likely that major companies will tie up with universities and schools to boost their position.

In a bid to offer detailed segmentation and analysis on the porcine vaccines market, the report segments the global porcine vaccines market into disease indication market, end-user and region market. The disease indication segment is further divided into swine influenza, porcine circovirus associated disease (PCVAD), bordetella rhinitis, diarrhea, arthritis, porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome (PRRS) and others.

The end user segment is sub-segmented into live attenuated vaccines, recombinant vaccines, DNA vaccines, inactivated vaccines, toxoid vaccines and conjugate vaccines.

Geographically, the market is divided into key regions globally which are North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia Pacific. According to the research study, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are among the leading markets for porcine vaccines globally. Demand for porcine vaccines is likely to remain robust in the US and EU5, on account of growing concerns about maintaining animal health. Demand is also likely to increase in Asia Pacific on account of the high number of farms in the region.

The report profiles some of the leading players operating in the market. Some of these players are Zoetis, Inc., Bimeda Animal Health Merck & Co., Inc., Ceva Santé Animale, Vetoquinol, Elanco, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH and others. The business and product strategies of some of the leading players in the market has been discussed in detail. According to the report, the leading players in the market are focusing on launching innovative offerings to consolidate their position in the market.

