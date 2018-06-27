Ammonium Sulfate Market Trends Features Key Players Forecast to 2023

Ammonium Sulfate Market

Ammonium Sulfate Market Overview:

Ammonium Sulfate is an organic compound composed of 24% sulfate ions and 21% nitrogen in the form of ammonium ions. It is primarily used as a fertilizer for alkaline soils because ammonium ions lower the pH value of soil. Moreover, its ability to be used as a food additive and purification agent are the major trends and factors affecting the market confidently. Therefore, they are used in various applications such as fertilizers, food additives, industrial, and others.

Ammonium sulfate market, the solid segment is the leading product in the market on account of growing consumption in crushers and hammers in industrial sectors. The fertilizer segment holds a major portion and is anticipated to continue its rule in the market due to the exceptional ability offered by the product to control pH value of soil when used in smaller amounts. This segment is also used in alkaline soils as the product can be easily absorbed by plants. It is projected that the food additive segment is set to grow at a higher CAGR owing to its growing consumption as acidity regulator for flours & bread. Moreover, the industrial segment is estimated to witness a rapid growth in the market due to the increasing consumption of ammonium sulfate in flame retardants, textiles and leather products.

Ammonium Sulfate Market Insight:

Data integration and capabilities are analyzed to support the findings and study the predicted geographical segmentations. Various key variables and regression models were considered to calculate the trajectory of ammonium sulfate market. Detailed analysis is explained and given importance to with best working models.

Geographically, the segmentation is done into several key regions like North America, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe and Latin America. The production, consumption, revenue, shares in mill UDS, growth rate of ammonium sulfate market during the forecast period to 2023 is well explained.

The ongoing market trends of ammonium sulfate market and the key factors impacting the growth prospects are elucidated. With increase in the trend, the factors affecting the trend are mentioned with perfect reasons. Top manufactures, price, revenue, market share are explained to give a depth of idea on the competitive side.

Each and every segment type and their sub types are well elaborated to give a better idea about this market during the forecast period to 2023 respectively.

Ammonium Sulfate Market Key Players:

Some of the prominent players operating in the global ammonium sulfate market are BASF SE (Germany), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (the Netherlands), LANXESS (Germany), UBE INDUSTRIES, LTD (Japan), OCI Nitrogen (the Netherlands), KuibyshevAzot (Russia), DOMO CHEMICALS (Belgium), JSC Grodno Azot (Belarus), and GSFC (India) among others.

Ammonium Sulfate Market Regional Analysis:

Ammonium Sulfate Market is segmented across five regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia Pacific holds a major share of the market due to the growing consumption of ammonium sulfate in fertilizers, food additives, industrial, and others. The fertilizers segment holds the major portion and is anticipated to continue its dominance in the market due to increasing demand for sulfate fertilizers in the end-use industries, during the forecast period. Therefore, countries such as China, Indonesia, and India are the major players in this market.

The North America region has witnessed a stagnant growth due to extensive consumption of ammonium sulfate in the end-use industries. The presence of toxic materials in the product has propelled countries such as the U.S., Canada, and Mexico to achieve a moderate growth in the market as they are hazardous to human beings. Moreover, it is predicted that growing sulfate deficient soils in the region are likely to drive the market during the forecast period.

Ammonium Sulfate Market Segmental Analysis:

Ammonium sulfate market is segmented into the product and application. On the basis of the product, the market is further categorized into solid and liquid segments. Among these, the solid segment holds a majority of the market share due to its water-soluble ability and can be obtained as finely crushed particles. It is predicted that the liquid segment is set to grow at a moderate rate due to its limited use in the end-use industries. The market by application is further categorized into fertilizers, food additives, industrial, and others. Among these, the fertilizers segment accounts for major share of the market owing to growing popularity of nitrogen sulfate in agriculture, textiles, coatings, and other sectors. The growing adoption of additives in food & beverages is set to grow at a higher CAGR in the market as they provide exceptional taste to the product. Moreover, the industrial segment is estimated to witness a significant growth in the market due to increasing demand for fertilizers in agriculture and others.

Ammonium Sulfate Market Geographical Analysis:

The report covers brief analysis of the major geographic regions namely Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

