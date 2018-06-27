Apex Global Joins Scrum.org Global Professional Training Network

Improving Consistency of Scrum Training, Apex Global Now Offers Premium Training from the Scrum.org Professional Scrum Trainer (PST) Community

Makati City, Philippines – 27 June 2018 – Apex Global today announced that it has joined the Scrum.org Professional Training Network (PTN). The network enables Apex Global to leverage the Scrum.org premium brand, courses and Professional Scrum Trainer (PST) community.

To become a recognized member of the Scrum.org PTN program, Apex Global surpassed strict requirements set by Scrum.org. It has shown its dedication to Scrum.org training through planned use of PSTs and has certified that it will adhere to the code of conduct which Scrum.org has put in place to ensure that students are receiving only the highest quality training experience.

“Our sole aim is to promote performance excellence among professionals. We help our customers achieve greater success through effective, experiential, and results-oriented training delivery. Apex Global recognizes that learning is an ‘experience.’ We promise to provide our clients the R.E.A.L (Relevant, Engaging, Accessible, and Lasting) learning experience every time they engage with us.”

By offering Scrum.org courses, Apex Global will now be able to provide training to clients, including preparing participants for the industry-recognized Professional Scrum certification. Each Scrum.org course includes one attempt at the assessment, and those who score 85% or better pass and receive certification.

“Inconsistent teaching of the Scrum Framework often causes Scrum teams to struggle with the concepts as they learn from different teachers or companies,” said Dave West, CEO, Scrum.org. “By becoming a member of the PTN, Apex Global has proven that they are providing only the highest quality, most consistent Scrum training.”

About Apex Global

APEX Global (The Academy for Professional excellence) is the learning solutions arm of ECCI—the leading process improvement solutions provider in Southeast Asia. Our sole aim is to promote performance excellence among professionals. We help our customers achieve greater success through effective, experiential and results-oriented training delivery. Our professional development solutions cover Trainings and Conferences, Managed Services and Learning on Demand. We organize public trainings and in-house workshops tailored for specific organizations. We help companies manage their non-core yet critical training function through end-to-end training management – starting from planning and needs analysis to program evaluation and records management. The Learning on Demand products we offer provide convenient and innovative ways for learning.

Applying the experience of training over 100,000 professionals in the last decade, a strong pool of expert trainers and facilitators with expertise in a niche array of domains and a strong regional presence, we provide an extensive portfolio of high-quality industry specific and functional programs coupled with high quality training materials to deliver our ultimate “promise”—the R.E.A.L. learning experience.

About Scrum.org

Based on the principles of Scrum and the Agile Manifesto, Scrum.org provides comprehensive training, assessments and certifications to improve the profession of software delivery. Throughout the world, our solutions and community of Professional Scrum Trainers empower people and organizations to achieve agility through Scrum. Ken Schwaber, the co-creator of Scrum, founded Scrum.org in 2009 as a global organization, dedicating himself to improving the profession of software delivery by reducing the gaps so the work and work products are dependable.

Visit Scrum.org for further information on the organization’s Professional Scrum assessments, training and global community; follow us on Twitter @scrumdotorg and read more from our community of experts on the Scrum.org blog.