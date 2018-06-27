Hydropower 2018 Market Size, Share, Growth Rate | Industry New Tech Developments, Comprehensive Analysis & Regional Outlook To 2023

Market Highlights:-
The growing attention towards efficiencies of conversion of the adoption of renewable energy integration coupled with its wide applications range including water supply for irrigation and flood control will boost the hydropower market growth during the forecast period. The global volatility in fossil fuel prices along with initiatives towards energy security will further complement the hydropower industry landscape. Hydropower is one of the oldest sources of energy which was used for thousands of years ago, to turn paddle wheels that help grind grain. Hydropower is a versatile, sustainable technology and it is the world’s largest source of the renewable energy and currently accounts for about 20% of the world’s total electricity supply.
Hydropower Global Market – Segmentation
The scope of global hydropower market is segmented into two major segments which are explained below:
By Capacity
- mini hydropower
- micro and pico hydropower
- small hydropower
- large hydropower
Top key players of global hydropower market are General Electric Company (U.S), China Three Gorges Corporation (China),Voith GmbH (Germany), ANDRITZ HYDRO GmbH (Austria), Alfa Laval (Sweden), Metso Corporation (Sweden), Hydro-Québec (Canada), ABB Ltd (Switzerland), Engie (France) and Tata Power Corporation (India).
Scope of the Report:-
The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global hydropower market by its capacity and by region.
By Regions
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Rest of the World
Hydropower Global Market – Competitive Analysis
The global market for Hydropower seems to be in high progression state. To maintain the market position and to drive the market growth, various dynamic and diversified international organizations, domestic organizations and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. Market leaders are innovating continuously and increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, product launch, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio. Major players are investing on internal R&D, collaborating with EPC contractors and, most of all, in acquiring other firms.