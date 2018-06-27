Neuromarketing Technology Market 2023 Industry Key Manufacturers, Trend and Demand Research

Market Highlights:

Neuromarketing is the incorporation of neuroscience with day to day market activities in order to identify and study consumer behavior and perception, based on cognitive and affective response to marketing inducements. The first step of neuromarketing includes the accumulation of information about how the target market would respond if a new product penetrates the market.

To identify the purchase decision of the consumer, most of the companies implement various technologies such as functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI), electroencephalography (EEG), Eye tracking, Positron emission tomography (PET), and magneto encephalography (MEG). However, heavyweight corporates and IT firms such as Google Inc. (U.S.), Neilsen Company LLC.,(U.S.), CBS, Frito-lay and A & E television have implemented neuromarketing research techniques to measure consumer behavior for their respective products. However, surging demand for the study of consumer behavior is expected to drive the neuromarketing technology market.

Major Key Players

Css/Data intelligence (U.S.),

Merchant Mechanics (U.S.),

Cadwell Industries Inc.(U.S.),

Neural Sense (South Africa),

Neurospire Inc. (U.S.),

The Neilsen Company LLC, (U.S.),

Nviso (Switzerland),

Olson Zaltman Associates (U.S.),

Behavior and Brain Lab (Italy),

Sensomotoric Instruments GMBH (Germany), Sr Labs (Italy), Synetiq Ltd. (Budapest), SR Research ( Canada), and Compumedics Limited (Australia)

According to MRFR, The global Neuromarketing technology Market is expected to reach USD 100 million by 2023 growing at a 12% CAGR over the forecast period 2017-2023.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the neuromarketing technology is segmented into five different regions namely North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

North America is presumed to be the dominating region in neuromarketing technology market. The U.S. is the leading country in this region. However, increasing investment in the field of neuro science and presence of a large number of solution providers are the major driving factors for the neuro marketing technology market to grow over the forecast period. Europe and Asia Pacific are also anticipated to have a significant growth in neuromarketing technology. The U.K is expected to be a prominent country in the European region owing to rise in economic development over the review period.

Segmentation:

The neuromarketing technology is differentiated by technology, solutions, and end user.

Based on technology, the neuromarketing technology market is sub-segmented into functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI), electroencephalography (EEG), Eye tracking, Positron emission tomography (PET), and magneto encephalography (MEG). Furthermore, the solutions segment is sub divided into customer experience, people engagement, and product development.

Neuromarketing technology is further divided on the basis of end user that includes retail, healthcare, food & beverage, and consumer electronics.

Intended Audience: