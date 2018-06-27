Waterbased Coatings Market to Grow at Over 6% CAGR through 2024, Asia Pacific and North America Among Key Markets

A new detailed study titled “Waterbased Coatings Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2024” has recently been submitted to the repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). According to the research study, the waterbased coatings market is likely to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the assessment period.

For Download free Sample report Visit @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/2431

The business intelligence study offers in-depth analysis and insights on the waterbased coatings market. According to the business intelligence study, the steady demand in the construction and building sector is likely to provide an impetus to the growth of waterbased coatings market. The increasing emphasis on environmental conservation, combined with concerns about the potential healthy impact of volatile organic compounds is likely to provide an impetus to growth during the assessment period.

The report segments the global waterbased coatings market into end-user segment analysis, resin segment analysis and regional analysis. The end-user segment is divided into furniture, marine, building & construction, paper & printing, automotive, electronics and others. The resin segment is sub-segmented into acrylic, polyurethane, epoxy, formaldehyde, alkyds and others.

Geographically, the market is divided into key regions globally which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. According to the research study, Asia Pacific will continue to be one of the leading markets for waterbased coatings. The presence of a large number of manufacturing hubs in the region is a key factor for the growth of the market.

Need more detailed information, Feel free to Visit – https://www.mrrse.com/waterbased-coatings-market

According to the research study, demand for waterbased coatings is likely to also remain robust in North America. Demand for waterbased coatings in North America is likely to remain robust in the US, with Canada accounting for a miniscule revenue share of the market.

The report profiles some of the leading players operating in the market. Some of these players are BASF SE, Asian Paints, The Valspar Corporation, Conren, Altana AG, PPG Industries Inc., NIPSEA GROUP, Hebei Chenyang Industry & Trade Group Co., Ltd., Akzo Nobel N.V., Kansai Paint, ICA Group, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., Sherwin-Williams Company, Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited. and SKK Pte. Ltd. The intelligence study offers analysis on the product and business strategies prevailing in the market. In addition to analyzing the competitive landscape in the market, the research report also offers in-depth insights into the merger and acquisition scenario in the market.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.mrrse.com/enquiry/2431