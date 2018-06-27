Zinc Sulphate Market Application | Trends | Share Forecast to 2023

Zinc Sulphate Market

Zinc Sulphate Market Overview:

Zinc sulfate is an inorganic compound known by the formula ZnSO4. It is a colorless, odorless, and crystalline solid. Historically, it was known as white vitriol. It is easily soluble in water with its aqueous solution, being acidic and slightly soluble in ethanol and glycerol. It has non-oxidizing, nonflammable and noncombustible properties. It is hygroscopic and efflorescent in nature and is associated with four hydration states. Zinc sulfate is produced synthetically by combining zinc ash with aqueous sulfuric acid.

Zinc (Zn) is an essential mineral for human, animal, and plant nutrition. Zinc can is also found naturally in the environment, foods, and water. It is an essential component of enzymes involved in metabolic reactions. Furthermore, it is essential for DNA repair and protecting against oxidative stress. Zinc sulfate is used as a source of zinc in cases of zinc deficiencies. Zinc sulfate is used in the form of dietary supplement to treat zinc deficiencies in human. It is used as a fertilizer and agricultural sprays to treat zinc deficiency in crops and improve soil nutrient value.

Zinc Sulfate Market Awareness:

Zinc sulfate accounted a strong growth of application in agrochemicals for fertilizers and animal feed supplements. It is applied on crops, especially pecans, deciduous fruits, peanuts, cotton, corn, and citrus, and added to feeds for cattle, swine, and poultry. In past few years, zinc sulfate fertilizer has gained at the expense of zinc oxysulfate, produced from steel furnace fly-ash. Fear of attendant undesirable heavy metals (e.g., chromium) resulted in some oxysulfate displacement in the fertilizer market. Zinc sulfate is preferred over zinc oxide (ZnO) as a fertilizer because of its better solubility in water, low cost and suitability with all soil types will further boost the zinc sulfate demand in the agriculture industry. Besides this, other application areas such as chemical industry and water treatment are having a steady demand and are expected to remain the same. Zinc sulfate consumption is expected to increase in regions with zinc deficiency such as Africa, India, South America, and Australia.

Zinc sulfate is used in animal feeds to treat zinc deficiencies in animals. Besides application as a dietary supplement, zinc sulfate has several applications in chemical industry where it is used as a mordant in dyeing, electrolyte for zinc plating, coagulant in production of rayon (synthetic fiber), and clarifying glue and as a reagent for analytical chemistry. Zinc sulfate is also used as a preservative or protective agent for leather, wood and skin. It is used for water purification process, flotation process of mineral separation, bleaching paper, and electrodeposition. It is used as a raw material for manufacturing latex products, desulphurization process, and pigment lithopone zinc sulfate is an herbicide typically used for moss control.

Zinc Sulfate Market Key Players:

Some of the major key players of global zinc sulfate market are Midsouth Chemical, Changsha Latian Chemicals Co., Ltd, Rech Chemical Co. Ltd, Tianjin Xinxin Chemical Factory, Alpha Chemicals, Zinc Nacional, Ravi Chem Industries, Balaji Industries, Tianjin Topfert Agrochemicial Co., Old Bridge Chemical, Inc., China Bohigh, Changsha Haolin Chemicals Co., Ltd, Gupta Agri Care, Sulfozyme Agro India Pvt. Ltd., and Sigma-Aldrich, Inc.

Zinc Sulfate Market Application:

Zinc sulphate is a very versatile compound and has wide range of applications in various industries such as healthcare, pharmaceutical, agriculture, chemicals and others. Zinc sulphate is mostly used as a medicine in healthcare industries in order to prevent the zinc deficiency in a human body and diseases related to skin. In pharmaceutical industries, zinc sulphate is used to prepare medicines. Considering agricultural sector, it can also be used a major fertilizer for plant nutrition. The hydrates and heptahydrate which are primary forms and are mostly used for commercial purposes. Zinc Sulphates are like the zinc compounds which are utilized to control the moss growth of roofs.

Zinc Sulfate Regional Analysis:

Zinc sulfate market is spanned across five regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

Geographically, Asia Pacific is estimated to lead the market share for zinc sulfate, followed by the Middle East & Africa, which is further trailed by Europe. In the Asia Pacific, South Asian countries like India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Papua New Guinea have a high prevalence of zinc deficient population is creating increasing demand for zinc sulfate. India with a high percentage of the population engaged in occupation relating to agriculture & farming owing to high infant mortality cases are taking steps to combat zinc deficiency in population by supplementing crops with zinc sulfate fertilizers, pesticides, and fungicide. However, consumption is expected to decline in China, in line with decreasing lithopone pigment production.

