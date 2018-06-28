Global Fluorspar Market: Widespread Demand for Manufacturing Aluminum and Steel used in Infrastructural Developments to Accentuate Growth, finds TMR

The demand in the global market for fluorspar is anticipated to increment at a moderate CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025, reaching a valuation of US$1,860.8 mn by the end of 2025, up from its evaluated worth of US$1,505.3 mn in 2016. Growing demand for fluorochemical, escalating requirement of aluminum and steel as a result of prospering construction sector, and increasing usage of fluorspar in Li-ion batteries are some of the key factors augmenting the demand in the global fluorspar market. On the other hand, environmental concerns and collective efforts to reduce the usage of fluorocarbon chemicals are two hindrances faced by this market.

Request Sample @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1858

Acidspar Emerges as In-demand Product Segment

Product-wise, in 2016, acidspar segment accounted for the 60% of the total demand for fluorspar, and is expected to remain a highly profitable product segment throughout the forecast period. Acidspar is primarily employed in the production of hydrofluoric acid, which is further employed in the manufacture of fluorocarbons such as hydrofluorocarbons (HFC) and hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFC). In addition to that, fluorspar is utilized to produce fluoropolymers and cryolite. Cryolite is mostly used in aluminum smelting. Furthermore, aluminum fluoride (AlF3), which is employed in aluminum smelting, is mostly derived from acidspar. It is also employed to produce sodium fluoride salts, which are used in toothpastes. In terms of value and volume, acidspar was followed by metspar in 2016. Metspar is utilized as flux in the production of steel, as it helps lower the melting point of the metal. This saves money and energy. Metspar is employed in the metal manufacturing process to remove impurities such as sulfur and phosphorus. Ceramic grade fluorspar has applications in the production of ceramics, specialty ware, and enamel ware. Others segment, such as optical grade and lapidary grade, held minimal share of the global fluorspar market in 2016. Application-wise, hydrofluoric acid contributed to 40% share of the demand in the global fluorspar market. However, increasing investments in infrastructure projects globally is augmenting the demand from aluminum and steel production application.

Request Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1858

Emerging Economies Sustain Strong Demand from Asia Pacific

Regionally, Asia Pacific accounted for the maximum share of the global fluorspar market in 2016, and is expected to maintain its trend during the forecast period. Expanding at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025, the APAC fluorspar market is driven by the presence of robust automotive manufacturing industry, which keeps the demand high for steel and aluminum. The growing demand for aluminum and steel from the building and construction industry will also reflecting on the fluorspar market in Asia Pacific. Moreover, increasing demand for hydrofluoric acid for the production of HFC and HCFC owing to the growing demand for cooling equipment will keep the demand for fluorspar high in Asia Pacific. Demand in Europe and North America for fluorspar will witness sluggish growth owing to the slow growth of steel and aluminum industry in these region. MEA fluorspar market outlook looks positive owing to the presence of numerous mines in various countries of Africa such as Kenya, Namibia, and South Africa among others.

Request for Customisation @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=1858

Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V., Zhejiang Wuyi Shenlong Floatation Co Ltd., and Centralfluor Industries Group, Inc. currently dominate the global fluorspar market, while some of the other key participants are Kenya Fluorspar Company Ltd. (KFC), MINERSA GROUP, Seaforth Mineral & Ore Co., Inc., British Fluorspar Ltd, China Kings Resources Group Co., Ltd., Masan Group, and Mongolrostsvetmet LLC.