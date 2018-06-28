Hormone Specialist Dr. Robert Strait, ND Now Offers POTENTwave

Sexual health issues are unfortunate circumstances that affect 1 in 4 men under the age of 40. The number is higher for men over the age of 40. More than 52% of men between the ages of 41 and 70 struggle with symptoms of sexual impotency. This is a natural epidemic that is changing the lives of more and more men over the years. The NPD found interest in this trend and looked into treatment options for men with ED.

One of the newest treatment options is something called POTENTwave. The technology uses ultrasound rays to target the source of the problem. When there is a restriction of blood flow to the penis, making erections harder to obtain because blood flow is reduced. Arousal is less likely. Erections are shorter than normal.

The penis is composed of an intricate web of blood vessels. POTENTwave acts to repair the damaged pathways and stimulate the growth of new vessels to replace the old. The build-up of microplaque makes the situation even worse. POTENTwave works to combat this by opening the vessels to allow for better blood flow.

This decrease in blood to the penis ends up lowering sex drive. For many men, not being able to become fully erect or last long in the bedroom brings a lot of shame. Sexual health issues make a lot of men feel insecure and less confident. To combat the drop in ego, POTENTwave gets to the root of the problem. The device is noninvasive, making it safe enough for men to use on their own, in the comfort of their own homes. Another up-and-coming solution to the problem is an in-person procedure called GAINSWave.

POTENTwave is changing the game in how men are caring for sexual wellness. GAINSWave is very similar to POTENTwave, but POTENTwave has the benefit of being an outpatient process. Instead of sitting around in waiting rooms and taking time out of the day to visit the doctor, POTENTwave allows men to treat their problems on their own, in a comfortable environment, and on their own schedule. With proper use of POTENTwave, symptoms will be resolved in as little as two months. The ultrasound device is highly effective in eliminating sexual health problems, letting men return to a life of erections and confidence in their performance.