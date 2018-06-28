SKVTechnik recommends: side channel blower with SKVTechnology – insert filter correctly

For the long-term and reliable operation of side channel blowers, clean intake air that has been removed from solids is an important prerequisite. Side channel blowers of SKVTechnik (http://skvtechnik.com) are long-running and suitable for continuous operation. Side channel compressors have in addition to a Termo switch, which indicates the overheating of the engine and the engine can shut down, no safety precautions in the ground state, when operating conditions occur that prohibit a continuation of the compressor. This can be, for example, excessive pressures or the promotion of too little volume. To protect the compressor from loss so additional security devices are necessary. Such safety devices for side channel blowers are dependent on the specific Einsatzbedigungen. If side channel blowers are used in pressure applications, then other safety precautions are required than when side channel blowers are used in suction applications. A brief list of possible devices follows:

Possible safety precautions for the use of a side channel compressor in a suction application:

Intake filter, passage filter, vacuum safety valve, check valve

Possible safety precautions for the use of a side channel compressor in a pressure application:

Pressure safety valve, check valve

Side channel blowers have a number of accessories. There are suction guards, various types of filters, safety valves, skiving silencers, pipe silencers, reversing valves, soundproof hoods or vibration dampers. Side channel compressors can be specially sealed against certain media, such as high air humidity. In potentially explosive atmospheres ATEX – suitable compressors are used. These are approved for use in potentially explosive environments and are specially equipped. They comply with the conditions of the ATEX directive of the European Union (EU).

Today, SKVTechnik reports on the use of filters in the operation of side channel blowers.

There are basically two different filter types for use with side channel blowers. These are through filters and suction filters for side channel blowers.

Intake filters are mounted in the suction line of the side channel compressor. They can also be screwed onto a built-in suction safety valve and prevent the intake of solids when the safety valve responds during operation of the side channel compressor. Suction filters filter the intake ambient air, filter it through paper, polyester or metal mesh and pass the cleaned air to the side channel blower. There are different filter levels that are dependent on the filter cartridge used. Suction filters for side channel blowers have a hat over the filter cartridge. This protection also helps to prevent the ingress of moisture or moisture.

Passage filters for side channel blowers are installed directly in the suction line of the side channel blower. There are two common types of pass filters recommended by SKVTechnik. One type are so-called cyclonic filters, the other type are normal passage filters with filter cartridges. Cyclonic suction filters have a settling area, which can usually be opened by a screw connection. This settling period slowly accumulates in the operation of the side channel compressor with particles and must be periodically cleaned. The passage filter filters the sucked air through paper, polyester or metal mesh and passes the cleaned air to the side channel blower.

