Event title: 4th International Conference on Pediatrics and Pediatric Surgery

Event date: April 22-23, 2019

Venue: London, UK

Event price: €740

Description: Pediatric Surgery aims to learn and share knowledge in Pediatric Surgery field. Pediatric Surgery 2019 is an excellent platform to focusing on the theme “Latest research efforts and surgical techniques in Pediatrics”.The two days conference includes neonatal care workshops, symposiums and special keynote sessions conducted by eminent and renowned speakers who excel in the field of Pediatric Surgery. This global Pediatric Surgery Conference also encourages the active participation of young students, upcoming researchers and budding scientists as we are hosting Poster Award Competition and Young research Forum at the conference venue.

Organizer Name:Lily Jones

Organizer Email: : pediatricssurgery@global-summit.org

Organizer Website: https://pediatrics.insightconferences.com/a

Organizer phone: Tel: 702-508-5200 Ext: 8042A

Fax No-+1-650-618-1414

1- 650-268-9744

Key words: Pediatrics, Pediatric surgery, Pediatric health, Neonatology, Congenital malformations, Cardiac Surgery, Surgical oncology, Maternal and child healthcare, Organ transplantation.