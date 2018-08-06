“Hades is Out of Town” Wall Art Series is Now Available For Order at Curioos

Hades Workshop owned by Martha Petra a newcomer artist with a knack for humor announces a new wall art being added to its collection every season. This “Hades is Out of Town” wall art series focuses on the travails of Persephone during her reign in the underworld. The wall art series found on the online shop offers fresh light, motivation and cheer to the old soul. The story of Persephone is one that will surely resonate with a lot of people and is perfectly highlighted in this series.

It is a widely known fact that the art world is magnificent and refreshing as it elevates a desire for more and is a thrilling sight for the eyes. The art found at Hades Workshop is a proof of this fact and it gives pleasure all the while fulfilling all design requirements be it home décor or a tweak in workplace design. Trying to splurge on some dying creativity, Martha Petra ensures that this wall art series not only adds to the décor but tells a story that can inspire its owners.

“Hades is Out of Town” wall art series follows the day to day life of Persephone. It tells a story of being able to be in control despite the opposition when husband, Hades is out of the scene. Persephone tries to handle all pressures thrown her way, and aims to do it all like a boss. This wall art series details the story of abduction, love, grief, and celebration experienced by Persephone. In a world where elite art is on the rise, this art series is sure to serve as comfort and lift downhearted spirits. Despite being in an environment she never planned for, Persephone shows what it means to adapt in an unfavorable position going as far as redecorating her chambers using the blood of Hades’ fallen enemies (Born Like This Artwork).

This art series is a clear example of rising above problems or disadvantages faced in life. It’s another day in the rulership of Persephone as she continues to advocate for education by organizing crash courses, book clubs and even hosting a TED Talk. This mesmerizing piece of art also serves as a daily inspiration and reminder to never be inferior or insecure (Mantras Before Sleeping Artwork).

As a compassionate, strong, humorous, and strong-willed woman, Persephone was able to fight for additional death benefits and won the hearts of her subjects. Playing the role of keeper of the underworld, she proves to be a fitting ruler.

The techniques and equipment’s being employed in the creation of this art series shows a high degree of maximizing resources, blending online media, and typography. Some of the designs for “Hades is Out of Town” is of limited edition and is printed on 100% cotton, acid-free, heavyweight paper using HDR Ultra Chrome Archival Ink. As a numbered edition Giclée Art Print, this design from Martha Petra is authentic and shows the high quality standard maintained by its art platform host, Curioos.

The online art shop guarantees a numbered and signed certificate with a 100 days free return policy, it offers its art in fine print, canvas, and aluminum print.

Learn more about this beautiful art series and its stories by visiting the online store at https://www.curioos.com/hadesworkshop

Media Contact

Martha Petra

marthapetrablog@protonmail.com

https://www.curioos.com/hadesworkshop