Silicon Photonics Industry Applications, Outstanding Growth, Market status, Business Opportunities

Global Silicon Photonics Market, By Components (Active Components, Passive Components), By Product (RF Circuit, Optical Engine) By Application (Commercial, Telecommunications, Data Communication, Consumer Electronics) – Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario:

The silicon photonics market is gaining significant momentum because it allows optical devices to be made cheaply using standard semiconductor fabrication techniques that are integrated with microelectronic chips. Electronics had a revolution that forever changed the way consumers live and businesses run, photonics became the channel for the transport of information in the telecom and datacom industry. Although optical communication enabled the rise of the Internet and the steep price decline everyone enjoyed, it didn’t reach the level of diffusion and the pace of integration and performance experienced by the semiconductor business.

The silicon photonics market is segmented on the basis of component, product and application. The component segment consists of active components and passive components. The passive devices, silicon lends itself quite well to integration. Instead of using micro optics, combining waveguides with attenuators is being accomplished with silicon. With 100G receivers, the delay lines are being integrated with the phase combiners with either silicon.

The silicon photonics market is expected to reach at USD 1000 Million by 2023, at approx. 22% of CAGR between 2018 and 2023.

Study Objectives of Silicon Photonics Market:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the silicon photonics market.

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

• To analyze the silicon photonics market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment on the basis components, product and application.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the silicon photonics market.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the Silicon Photonics Market are Infinera Corporation (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.) IBM Corporation (U.S.), Mellanox Technologies Ltd. (U.S.), Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan), STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), Finisar Corporation (U.S.), Luxtera Inc. (U.S.), Das Photonics (Spain), among others.

Segments:

Silicon photonics market for segment on the basis of components, product and application.

Silicon Photonics Market by Components:

• Active Components

• Passive Components

Silicon Photonics Market by Product:

• Transceivers

• Active Optical Cables

• Optical Multiplexers

• Variable Optical Attenuators

• Optical Engines

• Rf Circuits

Silicon Photonics Market by Application:

• Consumer Electronics

• Telecommunication

• Data Communication

• Commercial

• Medical And Life Science

• Defense

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of silicon photonics market is being studied for region such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America region is estimated to be the leader in the silicon photonics market because of the adoption of advanced technologies and government support and increase in demand for the data transfer followed by Asia-Pacific in silicon photonics market due to rising population, increase in urbanization and growing demand for data transfer.

