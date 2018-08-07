Polymers Market Development Trends, Key Manufacturers And Competitive Analysis 2018 – 2026

Polymers account for key share of the cosmetics & personal care

industry, as they are used in diverse applications such as film formers,

fixatives, rheology modifiers, associative thickeners, emulsifiers,

stimuli-responsive agents, conditioners, foam stabilizers and

destabilizers, skin-feel beneficial agents, and antimicrobials. The

usage of polymers in cosmetics is extensive; innovative advances in

polymer science and nano-science are driving the creation of

scientifically sophisticated products. The inclusion of polymers in

personal care and cosmetic ingredients has improved the performance of

several products in terms of water resistance and other long lasting

properties. A wide range of natural, organic, and synthetic polymers are

employed in various cosmetic and personal care products to aid

applications such as surfactants, emulsifiers, emollients, and rheology

modifiers. Polymer ingredients are used in cosmetic and personal care

products such as skin care, sun care, hair fixative and film former,

color cosmetics, and toiletries.

Read Report Overview @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/polymers-cosmetic-ingredients-market.html

Natural polymers such as starch, xanthan or guar gum, carrageenan,

alginates, polysaccharides, pectin, gelatin, agar, and cellulose

derivatives are largely used as thickening agents. They help increase

the viscosity of cosmetic products. Of late, several developments have

taken place to increase the usage of natural polymers in personal care

products. This has led to the development of combining hydrophobic and

hydrophilic polymers into block and star copolymers and thermally

responsive systems.

Several innovations are being carried out in the cosmetics industry

in order to meet the rise in need for cosmetics. 3D makeup printing is

one such innovation, which allows the creation of custom-color makeup

using the Mink printer and FDA-approved polymer ingredients. However,

several concerns have been raised owing to the use of synthetic polymers

in personal care ingredients, as these have several negative impacts on

human as well as environment health.

Global polymers market for cosmetic ingredients: Key Segments

Based on function, the polymers market for cosmetic ingredients can

be segmented into film forming, gelling agents, fixatives, thickeners,

emulsifiers, foam stabilizers, and conditioners. This indicates that

polymers are used in a wide range of products.

Request to view Sample Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=44715

Based on type, the polymers market for cosmetic ingredients can be

bifurcated into natural and synthetic polymers. Synthetic polymers are

further sub-segmented into silicone, nylon, PVC plastic, Teflon, and

bakelite. Natural polymers include rubber, amber, protein, and

cellulose.

In terms of region, the polymers market for cosmetic ingredients can

be split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and

Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific, especially China and India, and

Latin America, led by Brazil and Argentina, are projected to exhibit

promising growth for suppliers of ingredients. This is largely ascribed

to the rapid urbanization, changing lifestyles, and increasing per

capita income in these regions.

Global polymers market for cosmetic ingredients: Key Players

Key players operating in the global polymers market for cosmetic

ingredients include BASF SE, Akzonobel N.V., Croda International Plc,

The Dow Chemical Company, and Eastman Chemical Company.