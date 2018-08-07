The Law Firm of Salah Al-Hejailan (LFSH) Can Advise Clients On All Aspects Of The Law In Saudi Arabia

The Law Firm of Salah Al-Hejailan (LFSH) is the oldest established law firm in Saudi Arabia, having been founded by Sheikh Salah Al-Hejailan in 1968. The Head Office is in Riyadh, with other offices in Jeddah and Al Khobar. Between the three offices, the firm has in excess of 35 30 lawyers, and over 60 staff in total. You can do no better than use their combined expertise when you need any form of legal services in Saudi Arabia.

Sheikh Salah is today recognised as one of the leading attorneys and legal counsel in Saudi Arabia, and was awarded the honour of Commander of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II in 2004 for services as Honorary Consul to successive British Ambassadors, and to the British business community in the country overall.

Over the years, LFSH has been consulted by multi-national companies and government departments around the world in a very wide range of legal matters. As you might expect, considering the country’s considerable oil exports, LFSH advisesl and gas producers, along with other utilities, and those engaged in oilfield services. Also prominent among its many clients are businesses engaged in banking and corporate finance, capital markets, and M & A.

LFSH has represented companies operating in heavy industry, defence, telecommunications, insurance, construction, project development, infrastructure, intellectual property, government contracts and education on both transactional matters as well as dispute resolution. In fact, there are very few areas of business that LFSH has not been involved with at one time or another.

Personnel

The Riyadh Head Office is managed by Robert Thoms who has over 25 years’ experience in Saudi Arabia, and Hussam Al-Hejailan who is the head of Saudi litigation. There are, of course, other key attorneys in the office and these include Dr. Yehya Al-Samaan, a leading Saudi and international arbitration expert, and previously acted as a legal adviser to the Council of Ministers; and Dr. Maher Seddawy, a senior professor of law specialising in government contracting, and formerly acted as a legal advisor to the Saudi Development Fund.

Also in Riyadh are Marcus Latta, who advises major German companies, and is an expert on commercial regulatory and corporate law; and Jean-Benoît Zegers, who advises major French corporate clients and specialises in dispute resolution.

The Jeddah Office is jointly managed by Sultan Al-Hejailan who specialises in commercial litigation and Dr. Saeed Yehya, who is a senior professor of law and is a specialist in foreign investment and joint ventures.

The Al Khobar office is also managed by Sultan Al-Hejailan. Also, based in the Khobar office are Rodger Murray and Alastair Drummond, who are both UK qualified lawyers, with extensive regional and international experience covering banking, finance, corporate, commercial, construction, franchising, oil and gas, distribution and aviation.

Freshfields

In Saudi Arabia the LFSH works in association with Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP, a global law firm with over 2,800 lawyers working across 150 countries. Based in Riyadh, Fares Al-Hejailan is head of the office and leads the corporate practice at Freshfields. Fares is admitted to practice in both Saudi Arabia and the UK and has extensive experience in advising on matters related to the Saudi capital markets.

One of the key areas in which LFSH operates is dispute resolution. LFSH combines its knowledge of Saudi law and the practicalities of doing business in the KSA with the global strength of Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer. Between the two firms there is extensive experience of litigation in the Saudi courts and the Kingdom’s quasi-judicial committees. The team represents clients both here and abroad in commercial arbitrations and in mediated settlements. LFSH is also involved in enforcement proceedings and was the first Saudi law firm to enforce successfully a foreign judgment in the KSA.

The many years of experience of the combined team at LFSH ensures that every client will get nothing less than the very best advice and, where necessary, representation in court. Whatever sort of problem a client may have that involves Saudi Arabian law, they can be assured that there is no better firm to represent them than LFSH.