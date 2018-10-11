Belt Tension Meter Market to Witness High Usage From Mechanical and Automotive Industry till 2025

11th October 2018 – Global Belt Tension Meter Market is segmented into Types and Geographical regions. Belt Tension Meter measures belt tension by analyzing the harmonic individuality of a vibrating belt. Strum the belt like a guitar string and the meter takes care of the rest. Belts, like strings, vibrate at a particular natural frequency based on mass and span length. Gates Sonic Tension Meter simply converts this frequency into a measurement of tension.

The belt tension meter measures the natural frequency of vibration of a belt span. This frequency is straight related to the tension in the belt. As the tension in the belt is increased the frequency of vibration also increases. The belt is forced into vibration by quietly tapping or plucking it. The vibration is frequently not visible and also inaudible. The force/displacement type tension gauges were known to be clumsy, inaccurate, and in many cases difficult to use.

The gauge thus became the automotive industry standard to measure belt tension. Hence, the equipment uses the same principle for automated belt setting on elevated speed automotive engine production lines. A tension meter is a gauging device used to calculate tension in wires, cables, textiles, belts, and more. Meters commonly use a 3 roller system where the material travels through the rollers causing deflection in the center roller that is connected to an analog indicator or load cell on digital models.

Single roll tension sensors and sonic tension meters are the other types of tension meters. Tension may also be inferred from the frequency of vibration of the material under stress by solving the “Vibrating String Equation”. Tension meters are available as handheld devices or as equipment for fixed installations. These are basically necessary to build up a tension-controlled closed loop. In recent years, some companies have introduced a revolutionary system for the setting of parking brake (hand brake) cables which is suitable for use with both disk and drum brake vehicles. Thus, the ability to set and to record the setting (for legislative reasons) has resulted in installation successes around the world.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Keeler

Reichert

TOPCON

HAAG-STREIT

Nidek

Icare

Kowa

Tomey

Sudershan Measuring & Engineering Private Limid

Pix Transmissions Limited

Wenzhou Bavrii Automotive Technology Co., Ltd. and many others

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

V belt

Flat belt

Round belt

Ribbed belts

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Mechanical & Auto Repair

Automotive Store (OEM)

Others

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Belt Tension Meter in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

