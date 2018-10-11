Colloidal Silver Market Revenue, Opportunity, Forecast and Value Chain 2018 – 2028

Colloidal Silver is a natural substance consisting of sub-microscopic clusters of silver, held in a suspension of pure ionized water by a microscopic electric charge placed on each particle. Colloidal silver is considered as a natural antibiotic and used in several industries ranging from dietary supplement to water treatment. Colloidal silver has been utilized all through history to treat various diseases. Although colloidal silver based over the counter (OTC) drug products are discontinued due to US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval issue it finds numerous application in other industries. Colloidal silver market is strictly regulated by respective regulatory bodies to avoid any unfair practices with respect to its usage. Currently the number of active players in the market are limited due to stringent entry regulations and hence there is a huge opportunity for new entrants provided they fulfill all regulatory related standard and provisions. There are various regulation and specification standards set by regulatory associations in several part of the globe.

Multifunctional nature of colloidal silver:

Colloidal silver is a mineral and has been used in the food and pharmaceutical industry since a long time. At present, colloidal silver is gaining popularity in the nutrition industry with new application areas such as dietary supplement, animal feed and more. Increasing dietary deficiency related health issues have created demand for colloidal silver that is tailored to meet special needs and dietary preferences of the consumers across the globe. Colloidal silver is essential for our wellbeing, since they play an active part in the improvement of cognitive capacities and in wellbeing support. In order to cater to the growing demand for colloidal silver in dietary supplement product formulations, colloidal silver manufacturers are launching and offering new product variants to their consumers.

Global Colloidal Silver: Market Segmentation

On the basis of application, the global colloidal silver market has been segmented as –

Dietary supplement

Animal feed

Personal care cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Water treatment

Others (coating, paper manufacturing)

Global Colloidal Silver Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global colloidal silver market are Filo Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd, Nutritional Engineering Inc., Colloidal Silver UK, Suttons Colloidal Silver, Silver Health Ltd., Pharmaca Blue Ridge Silver, Inc. and others.