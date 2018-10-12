CoesterVMS CCO Toni Bright Honored As A 2018 HousingWire Insider

On Sept. 4, HousingWire announced its annual Insiders lists, and CoesterVMS’ Chief Compliance Officer – Toni Bright – was chosen for the honor. This is the third year that HousingWire has formulated their Insider’s award, which recognizes the unsung heroes that propel their companies to success.

These winners are the “go-to” team members in their companies and represent a wide range of occupations within the housing industry, from lending and servicing to investments and real estate. The Insiders are professionals their companies turn to with their most important or challenging projects because their contributions and hard work lead to superior results.

“This year’s group of Insiders exemplify what it means to get the job done and done right.” Online Editor Caroline Basile said. “Each of the mortgage and housing professionals we honored made incredible contributions to their companies’ successes and we’re excited to recognize their achievements.”

HW’s 2018 Insiders were carefully selected by HousingWire’s editorial board based on their vital and dynamic contributions to their companies.

“With so much leadership change happening in our industry, it seems particularly fitting that we highlight the accomplishments of those who help execute the day-to-day operations at the mortgage finance industry’s most important firms. With that, we are honored to present the 2018 HousingWire Insiders,” said HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Jacob Gaffney.

Toni Bright has been with CoesterVMS since 2016 serving as their Chief Compliance Officer. Bright serves to ensure the company remains in compliance with federal, state, and territorial guidelines, and has been active in the industry since 2000. Toni brings a unique perspective to CoesterVMS as she holds a real estate broker’s license, and had worked in the regulatory compliance industry for 8 years prior to joining CoesterVMS.