Network Management Market Segmentation & Market Analysis Research Report 2018

Market Scenario:

The network management market basically refers to management of computer networks. It comprises of various solutions and services in order to maintain a smooth management of network. Major driving factors of the network management market include increased network complexity and growing implementation of virtualization in order to transform network management. Also, increasing demand for cloud monitoring is expected to drive the growth of the global Network Management Market.

Avaya Inc., Alcatel-Lucent S.A., IBM Corporation, Juniper Networks Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Aruba Network Inc., and CA Technologies Inc. are a few major players in the global network management market. SolarWinds simplifies enterprise network management with their new products. These new SolarWinds offerings such as selecting, deploying and integration of software build on the comprehensive, single-pane-of-glass visibility in order to simplify large-scale network management. These products provide the end users with everything needed to manage and monitor networks in a seamlessly integrated solution. Also, growing demand for network management solutions and services from small and medium enterprises is set to drive the growth of the network management market. Increasing usage of IP video, data centers and virtualization is one major factor responsible for fueling the growth of the global network management market. Also, emergence of artificial intelligence is another major factor boosting the market growth. Moreover, growing need for optimization of business operations is another major factor responsible for driving the growth of global network management market.

Get Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5242

The North America region holds the largest share of the market across the globe followed by Europe, and Asia Pacific region. The U.S. and Canada are dominating the North America market due to rising technological enhancements and growing dependency on computer technology in the region. Moreover, the region has a well-established infrastructure, which allows faster implementation of advanced technologies. Additionally, the rising emphasis on demand for network services is another major factor driving the growth of the network management market in the region.

The global network management market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 9% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global network management market are Avaya Inc. (U.S.), Alcatel-Lucent S.A. (France), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Juniper Networks Inc. (U.S.), Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.), Aruba Network Inc. (U.S.), CA Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Netscout System, Inc. (U.S.), Solarwinds Worldwide, LLC. (U.S.), BMC Software, Inc. (U.S.) and Compuware Corporation (U.S.) among others.

Segmentation:

The global network management market is segmented by component, organization size and vertical. Based on the component, the market is segmented into solution and service. The solution segment is further classified into network performance monitoring and management, IP address management, network traffic management, network device management, network configuration management, network security management and others. The service segment is further classified into consulting services, integration services, support services and others. Based on the organization size, the market is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. Whereas, based on the vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, healthcare, education, media & entertainment, travel & tourism, defense, government, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The global network management market is studied in Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The growth of the market in North America is attributed to technological advancements and increased adoption of artificial intelligence applications across various industry verticals.

Get complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/network-management-market-5242

Intended Audience

Technology Investors

Research/Consultancy firms

Government Bodies

Network Management solution vendors

Network Management platform providers

Information Technology (IT) developers

Third-party vendors

Consulting service providers

Telecom operators

Internet service providers

Technology providers

System integrators

Cloud service providers

TABLE OF CONTENTS

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 Global Network Management Market Segmentation

FIGURE 2 Forecast Methodology

FIGURE 3 Five Forces Analysis Of Global Network Management Market

FIGURE 4 Value Chain Of Global Network Management Market

FIGURE 5 Share Of Global Network Management Market In 2017, By Country (In %)

FIGURE 6 Global Network Management Market, 2017-2023,

FIGURE 7 Sub Segments Of Component

FIGURE 8 Global Network Management Market Size By Component, 2017

FIGURE 9 Share Of Global Network Management Market By Component, 2017 TO 2023

FIGURE 10 Global Network Management Market Size By Organization Size, 2017

FIGURE 11 Share Of Global Network Management Market By Organization Size, 2017 TO 2023

FIGURE 12 Global Network Management Market Size By Vertical, 2017 TO 2023

FIGURE 13 Share Of Global Network Management Market By Vertical, 2017 TO 2023

Continued…

Know More about this Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/press-release/network-management-market

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Media Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312